Dakota Johnson's Ditches Her Signature Brunette Hair for a Blonde Bob in New Movie

Dakota Johnson debuted her blonde bob hair transformation to tease her upcoming film Daddio with Sean Penn.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 30, 2023 7:09 PMTags
BeautyHairMakeoverDakota JohnsonTransformation
Watch: Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Dakota Johnson's new look is giving fifty shades of blonde. 

That's right, the actress kissed her signature brunette hair goodbye and debuted a sunny blonde color and blunt bob cut for her latest movie Daddio. And while Dakota underwent a dramatic transformation for the film, she did get to keep her trademark bangs.

In an on-set photo taken by Jessica Kourkounis and shared by Dakota's entertainment company Tea Time Production on Aug. 27, her tresses were done in messy tousled waves and pined in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. In the snapshot, she paired her edgy 'do with a black leather jacket and multicolored ensemble. 

The star had previously teased her movie makeover last December, when she was spotted filming the drama in New Jersey with her co-star Sean Penn. At the time, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum sported a similar getup, but accessorized with a purple and burgundy stripe scarf.

photos
Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

Daddio is a clear departure from Dakota's rom-coms, as the story "follows a young woman, who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi," according to Deadline. "The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night…striking up the most unexpected conversation."

Jessica Kourkounis

Trending Stories

1

Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction

2

Police Find Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace After He Goes Missing Again

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Welcomes New Member to Her and Will Smith's Family

The film is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Only time will tell if the 33-year-old decides to bring back her brunette tresses or if she's embracing a lighter shade. After all, her mom Melanie Griffith and grandma Tippi Hedren are famous blondes.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dakota may have switched up her signature style for a movie role, but she isn't the only star to make a drastic change. Keep reading to see more jaw-dropping hair transformations in recent months.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomexz's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction

2

Police Find Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace After He Goes Missing Again

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Welcomes New Member to Her and Will Smith's Family

4

Hilarie Burton Accuses OTH Boss of This “Creepy” Behavior

5

Jennifer Love Hewitt Hints at Reason Behind Her Hair Transformation