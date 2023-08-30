Dakota Johnson's Ditches Her Signature Brunette Hair for a Blonde Bob in New Movie

Dakota Johnson's new look is giving fifty shades of blonde.
That's right, the actress kissed her signature brunette hair goodbye and debuted a sunny blonde color and blunt bob cut for her latest movie Daddio. And while Dakota underwent a dramatic transformation for the film, she did get to keep her trademark bangs.
In an on-set photo taken by Jessica Kourkounis and shared by Dakota's entertainment company Tea Time Production on Aug. 27, her tresses were done in messy tousled waves and pined in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. In the snapshot, she paired her edgy 'do with a black leather jacket and multicolored ensemble.
The star had previously teased her movie makeover last December, when she was spotted filming the drama in New Jersey with her co-star Sean Penn. At the time, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum sported a similar getup, but accessorized with a purple and burgundy stripe scarf.
Daddio is a clear departure from Dakota's rom-coms, as the story "follows a young woman, who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi," according to Deadline. "The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night…striking up the most unexpected conversation."
The film is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Only time will tell if the 33-year-old decides to bring back her brunette tresses or if she's embracing a lighter shade. After all, her mom Melanie Griffith and grandma Tippi Hedren are famous blondes.
Dakota may have switched up her signature style for a movie role, but she isn't the only star to make a drastic change. Keep reading to see more jaw-dropping hair transformations in recent months.