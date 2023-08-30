Dakota Johnson Ditches Her Signature Brunette Hair for a Blonde Bob in New Movie

Watch : Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Dakota Johnson's new look is giving fifty shades of blonde.

That's right, the actress kissed her signature brunette hair goodbye and debuted a sunny blonde color and blunt bob cut for her latest movie Daddio. And while Dakota underwent a dramatic transformation for the film, she did get to keep her trademark bangs.

In an on-set photo taken by Jessica Kourkounis and shared by Dakota's entertainment company Tea Time Production on Aug. 27, her tresses were done in messy tousled waves and pined in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. In the snapshot, she paired her edgy 'do with a black leather jacket and multicolored ensemble.

The star had previously teased her movie makeover last December, when she was spotted filming the drama in New Jersey with her co-star Sean Penn. At the time, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum sported a similar getup, but accessorized with a purple and burgundy stripe scarf.