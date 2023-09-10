GMA's Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign

Watch : Robin Roberts Talks Coming Out on "Ellen"

Good morning to Robin Roberts and her wife Amber Laign!

The Good Morning America anchor has married her longtime love. The two announced the news Sept. 8 in a pawfect way: Through a post shared on the Instagram account they run for their dog, Lil Man Lukas.

The Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix is shown sitting on a bench while wearing a bow tie. The caption reads, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

Before their big day, Robin and Amber gave fans glimpses into their wedding planning process.

"The wedding is the feeling of enchanted garden," Amber explained on an August episode of GMA. "Our colors are white, blush, pinks, a little bit of green."

Viewers followed the couple as they went cake tasting, got their first peek at the décor, tried on their wedding dresses from Badgley Mischka and celebrated with a bachelorette party thrown by Robin's GMA colleagues. As for the host's favorite part of the experience?