GMA's Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign

Good morning to Robin Roberts and her wife Amber Laign!
The Good Morning America anchor has married her longtime love. The two announced the news Sept. 8 in a pawfect way: Through a post shared on the Instagram account they run for their dog, Lil Man Lukas.
The Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix is shown sitting on a bench while wearing a bow tie. The caption reads, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"
Before their big day, Robin and Amber gave fans glimpses into their wedding planning process.
"The wedding is the feeling of enchanted garden," Amber explained on an August episode of GMA. "Our colors are white, blush, pinks, a little bit of green."
Viewers followed the couple as they went cake tasting, got their first peek at the décor, tried on their wedding dresses from Badgley Mischka and celebrated with a bachelorette party thrown by Robin's GMA colleagues. As for the host's favorite part of the experience?
"It's been fun watching sweet Amber—just watching her get emotional, and having fun, and giggling," she noted in August. "That's been the best part of it."
Robin first announced in January that she and Amber were heading down the aisle after nearly two decades together. And while she told GMA the two "had talked about marriage off and on" throughout the course of their relationship, she noted they decided to take the next step after the coronavirus pandemic, with them popping the question over a plate of calamari at a restaurant in 2022.
"We took the calamari rings and we slipped them on each other's fingers," Robin shared on the show earlier in August, "and we proposed to one another."
As the couple noted to the outlet, they first met 18 years ago after being set up by friends.
"I remember just walking up and she was just beautiful," Amber shared. "She took my breath away, and she still does. I get little butterflies when I think about it."
Together, they've navigated some of life's biggest challenges—including their battles with breast cancer and Robin's bone marrow transplant as well as the passings of her mother and Amber's father.
"It has not always been a bed of roses," Robin added. "There have been some thorns."
And more than anything, they're grateful for each other.
"We've really early on learned how to become a partnership and work together and truly, truly trust one another," Amber told GMA. "And to have someone by your side like that is a gift."