Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn Celebrates 34 Years of Sobriety

Brantley Gilbert

The best-selling country star has been sober for more than seven years now, but it was a hard-fought road getting there. His addiction to booze and pain pills began soon after graduating from high school and didn't abate when his career began to take off. He kept a black leather laptop bag filled with bottles of Jagermeister or vodka "at arm's reach at all times," he told previously revealed to People, adding that throughout the day, "every hour and a half to two hours it'd be time to get two or three good pulls on the bottle. And every three or four hours it's time for a pill or two."

And it had no effect on his success. "It wasn't like I was stumbling around all day," he admitted. "I was fully functioning — I wrote more songs then than I do now. That was the scary part."

In late 2011, he was hospitalized with pancreatitis and was told that if he didn't stop drinking, he wouldn't see his next birthday. "I still put it off and was trying to slow down on my own, like, 'All right I'm only gonna let myself take two pills today. I'm only gonna drink this much of my bottle and make a mark on the bottle,'" he recalled. "And it would work a couple days—and then somebody throws a party."

He eventually sought help, entering rehab on Dec. 18, 2011. "I got to the point where I knew it was something I couldn't do on my own," Brantley said. "Pissed me off to no end and embarrassed me. I'm a pretty strong-willed person but that was the one thing in my life that I couldn't get to stick."