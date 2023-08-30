Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn Celebrates 34 Years of Sobriety

Captain Sandy Yawn has reason to celebrate: She's 34 years sober.
The Below Deck Mediterranean star commemorated the major milestone with a heartfelt message to fans reflecting on how she made the decision to give up alcohol once and for all over three decades ago.
"34 yrs ago today I was broken," the Bravolebrity wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) Aug. 29. "I felt hopeless and didn't feel worthy to look up at the sky. I tried for yrs to stay clean & sober. On August 29th 1989 something shifted inside of me. For the 1st time in many yrs, I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy. #sobriety #odaat."
The 58-year-old has never shied away from detailing her battle with addiction. In her 2023 book Be the Calm or Be the Storm, Sandy shared her story growing up in a family with generations of substance struggles before ultimately deciding to get sober in her mid-20s.
"Someone's keeping me alive for a reason," the captain told People in January. "I should have been dead 10 times over with the lifestyle I led."
Explaining she has "no shame" in discussing her troubled years, Sandy added, "I've seen the bottom, so I have nothing to fear."
Sandy told the outlet she hopes by sharing her story, she can inspire others battling substance abuse issues.
"My goal for the details of my past struggle is to show people, like CEOs of companies, that if you invest and actually help someone, the return on investment is tenfold because you are helping them change," she noted. "I wanted to show people that you can change. There is hope and if you are in the art of self leadership, anything is possible."
