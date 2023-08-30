Paris Jackson Addresses Criticism Over How She Celebrates Late Dad Michael Jackson's Birthday

Watch : Paris Jackson - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Paris Jackson is asking many of her late father Michael Jackson's fans to change their ways when it comes to his special day.

On what would have been the King of Pop's 65th birthday Aug. 29, his daughter posted a lengthy video on social media reflecting on how her dad felt about his big day.

"So today is my dad's birthday and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday," Paris began the Instagram video. "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that."

And the 25-year-old further called out those taking aim for her for not posting a birthday tribute to the "Thriller" singer.

"That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days," she continued, "and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them and you don't care about them. There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday and people lose their f--king minds."