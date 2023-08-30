Paris Jackson Addresses Criticism Over How She Celebrates Late Dad Michael Jackson's Birthday

Paris Jackson is asking many of her late father Michael Jackson's fans to change their ways when it comes to his special day.
On what would have been the King of Pop's 65th birthday Aug. 29, his daughter posted a lengthy video on social media reflecting on how her dad felt about his big day.
"So today is my dad's birthday and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday," Paris began the Instagram video. "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that."
And the 25-year-old further called out those taking aim for her for not posting a birthday tribute to the "Thriller" singer.
"That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days," she continued, "and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them and you don't care about them. There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday and people lose their f--king minds."
Paris said people have "told me to kill myself, and they're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."
She captioned her post, "Please don't use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met)."
Paris, who began touring with Incubus in July, also played a video of herself paying tribute to her father onstage at a concert that same day. "He would have been 65 years old today and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so I could stand up here on stage, in front of you, and scream into a microphone," she told the crowd. "So I owe everything to him."
Paris, who has previously posted tributes to her dad on social media, also offered his fans an alternative idea to pay tribute to him: Heal the world.
"Now if you are an MJ superfan, and you want to do something that he would have loved, which is not celebrate his birthday, my suggestion would be, there's always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism," she said in her video post. "These were things that he loved and he was very, very interested in."
"I can't speak for him, because I'm a different person and I don't know," she said of Michael, who was also dad to Prince Jackson, 26, and Bigi Jackson, 21. "But I'm sure he would have loved that. And so, if you want to pay homage and honor him on his birthday, that would be my suggestion."