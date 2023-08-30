Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Aging With Makeup Transformation

Watch : Charlize Theron Talks Plastic Surgery Rumors: "Bitch, I'm Just Aging!"

For Paulina Porizkova, beauty comes from the inside out.

The 58-year-old recently shared a candid message about aging, while seemingly proving her point with an epic transformation of herself with and without makeup.

In the short Instagram video, recorded by her makeup artist Ivana Tokarska, Paulina showed off her bold red lip, look-at-me lashes and a glowy complexion. Then, she cut to clip of a makeup-free version of herself, looking radiant as ever.

"This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup," Paulina captioned her Aug. 21 post. "I have chosen not to put anything 'into' my face."

While the supermodel hasn't turned to cosmetic injectables to maintain her appearance, she has been open about the skin-tightening treatments she's gotten done over the years, including Ultherapy and Morpheus.

"But even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen—I am aging," she continued. "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."