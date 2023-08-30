Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Aging With Makeup Transformation

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova opened up about again, sharing, "I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."

For Paulina Porizkova, beauty comes from the inside out.

The 58-year-old recently shared a candid message about aging, while seemingly proving her point with an epic transformation of herself with and without makeup.

In the short Instagram video, recorded by her makeup artist Ivana Tokarska, Paulina showed off her bold red lip, look-at-me lashes and a glowy complexion. Then, she cut to clip of a makeup-free version of herself, looking radiant as ever.

"This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup," Paulina captioned her Aug. 21 post. "I have chosen not to put anything 'into' my face."

While the supermodel hasn't turned to cosmetic injectables to maintain her appearance, she has been open about the skin-tightening treatments she's gotten done over the years, including Ultherapy and Morpheus.

"But even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen—I am aging," she continued. "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."

Other days, Paulina admitted, she has to find her inner confidence.

"I wanted to be able to accept myself as I am," she shared. "And needed to know that those who love me—love me for the truth of who I am rather than who I pretend to be or who I'm expected to be."

Paulina Porizkova / Instagram

Additionally, the No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful author credited her partner, television writer and producer Jeff Greenstein, for helping her embrace the skin she's in.

"I won't skip over the obvious," she noted, "that there is a love in my life who finds me beautiful, and tells me so with words and actions every day and this is really the only one I NEED to hear."

Paulina's has not only gotten wiser with age, but she's learned the importance of practicing self-love.

"When I close my eyes, I have never felt so desirable or beautiful," she concluded her message. "When I open them, the world has never been as beautiful as it is now. So another gulp of self acceptance. Maybe, one day I can just look and see myself as I see others."

Paulina Porizkova / Instagram

Paulina isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss her beauty perspective and why she hasn't resorted to plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures. Keep reading to see which other A-listers have followed suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron

The Fast X star set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten plastic surgery.

"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Instagram
Salma Hayek

The Magic Mike actress set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten facial injectables. "No Botox!" she put it bluntly on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

In January 2021, while pregnant, the model wrote on her Instagram Story in response to fans' questions: "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block 20 years ago. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Aniston

The 47-year-old actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

Aurore Marechal/Sipa USA
Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

David Buchan/Getty Images
Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

John Phillips/Getty Images For L'Oréal Paris
Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

