Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Aging With Makeup Transformation

For Paulina Porizkova, beauty comes from the inside out.
The 58-year-old recently shared a candid message about aging, while seemingly proving her point with an epic transformation of herself with and without makeup.
In the short Instagram video, recorded by her makeup artist Ivana Tokarska, Paulina showed off her bold red lip, look-at-me lashes and a glowy complexion. Then, she cut to clip of a makeup-free version of herself, looking radiant as ever.
"This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup," Paulina captioned her Aug. 21 post. "I have chosen not to put anything 'into' my face."
While the supermodel hasn't turned to cosmetic injectables to maintain her appearance, she has been open about the skin-tightening treatments she's gotten done over the years, including Ultherapy and Morpheus.
"But even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen—I am aging," she continued. "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."
Other days, Paulina admitted, she has to find her inner confidence.
"I wanted to be able to accept myself as I am," she shared. "And needed to know that those who love me—love me for the truth of who I am rather than who I pretend to be or who I'm expected to be."
Additionally, the No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful author credited her partner, television writer and producer Jeff Greenstein, for helping her embrace the skin she's in.
"I won't skip over the obvious," she noted, "that there is a love in my life who finds me beautiful, and tells me so with words and actions every day and this is really the only one I NEED to hear."
Paulina's has not only gotten wiser with age, but she's learned the importance of practicing self-love.
"When I close my eyes, I have never felt so desirable or beautiful," she concluded her message. "When I open them, the world has never been as beautiful as it is now. So another gulp of self acceptance. Maybe, one day I can just look and see myself as I see others."
