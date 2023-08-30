Jada Pinkett Smith Welcomes Adorable New Member to Her and Will Smith's Family

Watch : Jaden Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Him to Psychedelics

Jada Pinkett Smith's four-legged family member is paws-itively adorable.

The Girls Trip actress gave a quick update on her and Will Smith's family, revealing they recently adopted a new puppy.

"Say hi to Lucco," Jada wrote on Instagram Aug. 29 alongside a close up picture of the tan and white dog lying in the grass, "my new rescue."

But the Smith crew is no strangers to members with paws joining their pack. In fact, Lucco joins Jada, Will and their kids—Willow, 22, Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, from his marriage to Sheree Zampinon—almost three years after they welcomed French bulldog Bandit into the mix.

"My little baby Bandit and my little baby Willow," Jada shared in a 2020 Instagram video of the trio. "But Bandit's my new one."

Focusing the camera onto the sleeping pup, she added, "He just went on a path walk and he's really tired. I got him for my birthday, he's such a cutie pie."