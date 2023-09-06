Maria Menounos Reveals How Daughter Athena Changed Every Last One of Her Priorities

Watch : Maria Menounos Welcomes First Baby via Surrogate

These days, Maria Menounos is keeping her local fire department on speed dial.

Because while 2-month-old daughter Athena may be far too young to play with matches, she's a bit of a firecracker. "That smile every morning," Menounos reflected in an exclusive interview with E! News, "I could light up an entire nation with my joy from her one little smile. Actually, it's a big smile. This house might catch fire someday from all the happiness and light she sparks."

Just 10 weeks in, Athena has already blazed quite the path through the former E! News correspondent's world.

"She's everything," Menounos gushed. "And, yeah, I would do anything for her. She's changed all my priorities. She's made me just see what's important in life and that's family and health. And, yes, career and all of those things are great, but not at the expense of all of the other stuff."