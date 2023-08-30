TikToker Alix Earle Reveals How Stepmom Ashley Dupré Helps Her Navigate Public Criticism

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle is still grappling with her skyrocketing fame.

After all, just months after crossing the 1 million follower mark on TikTok, she's already resting at a cool 5.7 million. And that's not to mention the whirlwind year that's come with it—from trips all over the world and the ESPYs to Drake's birthday party. But when it comes to navigating her newfound fame, she can turn to Ashley Dupré, who experienced a different kind of viral fame as the former escort involved in the 2008 scandal surrounding then-New York Governor Eliot Spitzer.

"We've gotten to such a good point," Alix told Elle of Ashley—who wed her dad Thomas Earle in 2013—in an interview published Aug. 30. "Whatever's happened in the past, we've all gotten past it as a family."

In fact, Alix, who called her and Ashley—are "super close," revealed she's even turned to her stepmom for advice while learning to navigate life in the spotlight.

"One time I was overwhelmed about something of mine and I called my dad," the 22-year-old remembered. "He was like, ‘You should really talk to Ashley about this. She has dealt with this before, stuff in the media.' It's brought us closer because she's able to guide me through it."