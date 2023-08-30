Howie Mandell Reacts to Criticism Over His Comment About Sofía Vergara's Relationship Status

Howie Mandel is still buzzing over the reaction he got from that cheeky comment about costar Sofía Vergara's newly single relationship status.
In fact, the comedian is standing by the joke he made about the Modern Family alum being "in the market" for a new man on the Aug. 22 episode of America's Got Talent—given her recent divorce from ex Joe Manganiello.
"I think everybody needs to take a shot at Sofía," Howie exclusively told E! News on the Aug. 30 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "I got killed for that last week to say she's on the market, but she is. And it isn't too soon. Last year was too soon. When Joe is in the house, it's too soon. Joe is out of the house, it's open season people!"
After making the quip on last week's live show, the 67-year-old assured viewers Sofía took the jest in stride.
"She is doing great," Howie added. "She is a wonderful, beautiful, strong, funny lady."
Howie made headlines for making light of the 51-year-old's breakup when 12-year-old competitor Brynn Cummings performed a magic and ventriloquism act in which she asked fellow judge Heidi Klum to help her puppet find an eligible bachelor.
"If I have one word of advice," he said following the act, "if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía 'cause she's in the market right now."
Sofía laughed off Howie's comment by shouting "yes" as she threw her hands in the air, but host Terry Crews tried to change the subject. "No," he replied. "No, we are not doing that here."
Last month, Sofía and Joe announced they are breaking up after seven years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
The True Blood alum officially filed for divorce two days later.
