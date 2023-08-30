Howie Mandell Reacts to Criticism Over His Comment About Sofía Vergara's Relationship Status

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

Howie Mandel is still buzzing over the reaction he got from that cheeky comment about costar Sofía Vergara's newly single relationship status.

In fact, the comedian is standing by the joke he made about the Modern Family alum being "in the market" for a new man on the Aug. 22 episode of America's Got Talent—given her recent divorce from ex Joe Manganiello.

"I think everybody needs to take a shot at Sofía," Howie exclusively told E! News on the Aug. 30 episode (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "I got killed for that last week to say she's on the market, but she is. And it isn't too soon. Last year was too soon. When Joe is in the house, it's too soon. Joe is out of the house, it's open season people!"

After making the quip on last week's live show, the 67-year-old assured viewers Sofía took the jest in stride.

"She is doing great," Howie added. "She is a wonderful, beautiful, strong, funny lady."