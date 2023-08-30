Golden Bachelor: Meet the Women on Gerry Turner’s Season—Including Matt James' Mom

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

These women are ready for a chance at a love story for the ages.

Weeks after Gerry Turner, 71, was named to be the leading man of the Bachelor franchise's latest addition, The Golden Bachelor, the women ready to vie for his heart have been revealed. And yes, the rosy rumors are true: Patty, one of the 22 contestants, is mom to Bachelor star Matt James.

But Patty isn't the only one, of course, that's ready for her own happily ever after to unfold, as women hailing all over the U.S. from a range of professional backgrounds (including a former NFL cheerleader and a wedding officiant) are also ready for their shot at saying I do.

Gerry's journey to find love again comes six years after Toni, his wife of 43 years, passed away suddenly in 2017.

"I married my high school sweetheart Toni in 1972," he told viewers in a clip that aired during the Aug. 14 episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. "We had 43 wonderful years together. We had two daughters, and I now have two wonderful granddaughters. We had a real typical but beautiful life—full of love, full of activity."