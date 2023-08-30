Why NFL Fans Are Convinced Joe Burrow Is Engaged to Olivia Holzmacher

Watch : Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Joe Burrow may be getting ready to tackle marriage.

At least according to retired NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones, who recently suggested the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher are making plans to walk down the wedding aisle.

"I think life is great for Burrow," Adam, who played for the Bengals between 2010 and 2017, said on the Aug. 22 episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "Just got engaged, too."

And while the former cornerback's admission set off a round of applause at the radio show, neither Joe nor Olivia have confirmed nor denied their engaged.

Joe and Olivia, both 26, started dating in August 2017 when they were students at Ohio State University and continued their relationship after the NFL star transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019. A year later, he was selected by the Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you!" Olivia wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons."