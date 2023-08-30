Why NFL Fans Are Convinced Joe Burrow Is Engaged to Olivia Holzmacher

Is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback engaged to longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher? One of his team's former star players may have spilled the beans.

Joe Burrow may be getting ready to tackle marriage.

At least according to retired NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones, who recently suggested the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher are making plans to walk down the wedding aisle.

"I think life is great for Burrow," Adam, who played for the Bengals between 2010 and 2017, said on the Aug. 22 episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "Just got engaged, too."

And while the former cornerback's admission set off a round of applause at the radio show, neither Joe nor Olivia have confirmed nor denied their engaged.

Joe and Olivia, both 26, started dating in August 2017 when they were students at Ohio State University and continued their relationship after the NFL star transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019. A year later, he was selected by the Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you!" Olivia wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons."

She continued, "I've had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you."

Since then, Olivia has often supported Joe at his NFL games. In fact, she's proven she's the quarterback—and his team's—no. 1 fan. As wrote on Instagram last fall alongside a snap of her and pals outside Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, "Don't call me out if I wear the tiger suit again!"

Keep reading for a look back at Joe and Olivia's touchdown-worthy love story:

Instagram
Couple Goals

Wherever life takes NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, chances are the pair will be by each other's sides.

Instagram
Loyal Leader

Long before he became quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe was receiving support from his girlfriend at Ohio State University, like here in August 2017. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!!" Olivia wrote on Instagram back in 2019 after Joe transferred to LSU. "Geaux tigers!" 

Instagram
C Is for Cheerleader

Back in January 2019, Olivia celebrated her boyfriend's big win in Arizona. "Good stuff Joe," she wrote from the field. 

Instagram
Smile Time

While celebrating Joe's birthday, Olivia posted a candid shot of the pair enjoying the great outdoors with Michelob Ultra.

Instagram
Dinner of Champions

"I'm so proud of you!" Olivia wrote on Instagram before celebrating Joe at the Heisman Banquet. "The best weekend ever!"

Instagram
Date Night

The couple exchanges football fields for a wrestling ring for a night out at Nationwide Arena in Ohio. 

Instagram / Olivia Holzmacher
NYC Cuddles

The two pose for a pic during a visit to New York.

