Claim to Fame's Gabriel Cannon Says He Uses Google to Remember Names of Brother Nick Cannon's Kids

Gabriel Cannon's claim to fame is not naming all 12 of brother Nick Cannon's kids.

And while he recently took home the top prize on season two of Claim to Fame after keeping their family ties under wraps, he admitted that when it comes to keeping track of his many nieces and nephews, he needs a bit of help.

"I haven't met them, but did y'all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I'm not even gonna attempt," Gabriel told Entertainment Weekly Aug. 29, referencing Nick's April Howard Stern interview in which he accidentally left daughter Onyx off the list when naming his children. "I'm just uncle. It's easy."

In addition to sharing the 11-month-old with LaNisha Cole, Nick has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 6-year-old son Golden Sagon, 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen and 11-month-old baby Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.

He's also welcomed 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 9-month-old baby Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 14-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, as well as 8-month-old baby Halo Marie and late son Zen (who died from a brain tumor at age 5 months) with Alyssa Scott.