Claim to Fame's Gabriel Cannon Says He Uses Google to Remember Names of Brother Nick Cannon's Kids

Gabriel Cannon's claim to fame is not naming all 12 of brother Nick Cannon's kids.
And while he recently took home the top prize on season two of Claim to Fame after keeping their family ties under wraps, he admitted that when it comes to keeping track of his many nieces and nephews, he needs a bit of help.
"I haven't met them, but did y'all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I'm not even gonna attempt," Gabriel told Entertainment Weekly Aug. 29, referencing Nick's April Howard Stern interview in which he accidentally left daughter Onyx off the list when naming his children. "I'm just uncle. It's easy."
In addition to sharing the 11-month-old with LaNisha Cole, Nick has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 6-year-old son Golden Sagon, 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen and 11-month-old baby Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.
He's also welcomed 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 9-month-old baby Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 14-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, as well as 8-month-old baby Halo Marie and late son Zen (who died from a brain tumor at age 5 months) with Alyssa Scott.
As for how exactly Gabriel keeps track of Nick's kids—and whether he relies on a notes app?
"That or Google," he replied. "They're all on the internet."
And Gabriel, who was pronounced the winner on the Aug. 28 season finale of the ABC reality series, also revealed what his older brother initialyl thought of him going on the show.
"Nick was kind of skeptical about it," the reality star explained to the outlet. "He wanted to know more and know what it was. I think he secretly went off and watched the first season because his mood switched about it. [He learned that] it wasn't me putting out his dirty laundry. I know there was one scene when I did, but, you know, it wasn't messy. So he kind of gave it his cosign. [He told me,] ‘It's your time. Go get 'em.'"
And he noted the Drumline alum was ultimately thrilled when he won the competition.
"For a long time, it's hard for somebody to be proud of somebody other than Nick," Gabriel continued. "He's doing so much. He's on such a level and it's like, to see him just genuinely proud of me, I felt like a little kid, like I graduated."
