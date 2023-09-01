Below Deck Mediterranean Goes Overboard With the Drama in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

Get ready to dive into another drama-filled season of Below Deck Mediterranean.
E! News can exclusively reveal the Bravo series' season eight trailer filled with sizzling new boatmances, out of control guests and plenty of familiar faces from seasons past.
Returning alongside Captain Sandy Yawn are season seven Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, plus Below Deck Down Under's Tumi Mhlongo is crossing over to take on the role of Chief Stew for her very first time. Fans also might recognize Deckhand Luka Brunton, who just made his Below Deck Down Under debut on the show's recent Aug. 28 episode.
Rounding out the crew aboard the M/Y Mustique in the Italian Riviera are newbies Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez and Stew Jessika Asai, who gets hot and heavy with Luka in the first look.
"Me and Luka are just friends," Jessika claims in the preview before making out and jumping in bed with her fellow yachtie. "Fine, we're f--k buddies."
Meanwhile, Luka admits, "My goal is to not get too distracted by these ladies, f--king hell."
The sneak peek teases tension between Tumi and her staff as she struggles to command respect from the crew. "You have been attacking me since day one," she tells Natalya, who then fires back, "You stepped on board with the worst attitude."
Tumi later notes, "This is my first time as a chief stew. I have never come across a crew this crazy and I don't think I ever will."
But it's not just Tumi who is getting bad vibes from Natalya. The stew later tells Kyle, "You are a horrible human!"
In true Sandy form, the captain is running a tight ship and is not afraid to fire crewmembers who aren't pulling their weight.
"Your screaming, your lack of respect, I won't tolerate it. I don't want a person like you on board," she tells one yachtie before adding to another, "I have ears, I have eyes. I hear you talk out of both sides of your mouth daily. Every situation that's happened, guess who's the common denominator? I will put you on the dock so fast if you don't change."
See everything to come—including Sandy threatening to send a hard-partying guest packing over his drunken antics—in the trailer above.
Below Deck Mediterranean returns Monday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to meet the season eight crewmembers.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)