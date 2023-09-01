Below Deck Mediterranean Goes Overboard With the Drama in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Get ready to dive into another drama-filled season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

E! News can exclusively reveal the Bravo series' season eight trailer filled with sizzling new boatmances, out of control guests and plenty of familiar faces from seasons past.

Returning alongside Captain Sandy Yawn are season seven Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, plus Below Deck Down Under's Tumi Mhlongo is crossing over to take on the role of Chief Stew for her very first time. Fans also might recognize Deckhand Luka Brunton, who just made his Below Deck Down Under debut on the show's recent Aug. 28 episode.

Rounding out the crew aboard the M/Y Mustique in the Italian Riviera are newbies Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez and Stew Jessika Asai, who gets hot and heavy with Luka in the first look.

"Me and Luka are just friends," Jessika claims in the preview before making out and jumping in bed with her fellow yachtie. "Fine, we're f--k buddies."

Meanwhile, Luka admits, "My goal is to not get too distracted by these ladies, f--king hell."