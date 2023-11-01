EBY's Seamless Bralettes & Briefs Are What Your Intimates Drawer Has Been Missing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You owe it to yourself to update your intimates drawer. When was the last time you were excited to pick something out from it, even just for the day? That's what EBY wants you: To feel good in and about what you're wearing.
The woman-founded brand focuses on high-quality, comfortable, well-priced, and moisture-wicking undergarments that suit each unique body. First, Each pair of panties (Sorry! I know not everyone loves that word!) is crafted from soft, stretchable, and smoothing fabric lined in cotton. The result? Comfort, support, and no visible lines, even in your favorite mini. They're available in a range of colors, as well as sets of them.
People can be choosy about their undergarments, and for good reason — you're wearing them all day, every day — and that's another reason EBY offers so many choices. High-waisted, high-cut, low-cut, full-coverage, thong, boyshort; whatever you like to wear, they have it in an inclusive range of sizes.
This approach extends to their bras as well. I mean, no one likes underwire, right? But we all love the structure it offers. So EBY designed super-soft bralettes that offer support, plus reinforced details for larger sizes.
When you shop EBY, you're supporting a woman-founded brand that understands how important your undergarments are to you. So, what are you waiting for? There are so many seamless intimates options under $100 just waiting to be shopped for below.
EBY Teal Only Bra
Seamless, supportive, and stunningly comfortable, the EBY Only Bra is designed to be "the only bra" you'll ever need. Its innovative "softwire" replaces the traditional (and traditionally uncomfortable) underwire, which helps ensure lift and structure without sacrificing comfort.
EBY Cabernet Seamless Sheer Bralette
This Cabernet twist on the Seamless Sheer Bralette provides all the sultriness and support of its reptile-printed sister, just with an even bolder design.
EBY Black Comfort Shape Brief
If you're all set on thongs, or maybe they're not for you to begin with, this "form-sculpting dream" pair is probably the one you want. It includes a high waist and "oh-so-soft EBY Signature Seamless fabric" for comfort and shaping from one high-waisted pair.
EBY Taupe Seamless Sheer Bralette
Soft, supportive, and sophisticated, this ever-so-sexy bralette fits snugly (and supportively) under your everyday tees.
EBY Seamless Sheer Brief
I mean, once you have a favorite new bra, you'll want a pair of equally cute and breathable panties to coordinate with it, right? A pair that shouldn't bunch, slip, or slide? I thought so.
EBY Must-Have Cotton Bikini Pack
If you like one, why not bundle them? I mean, it's just practical. Here, you'll get a set of "ultra-smooth, modest rise briefs with full coverage." One of the brand's bestsellers.
EBY Taupe Gray Bikini
This neutral bikini "offers full coverage support with a high cut leg opening," and EBY's no-slip grip on the inside of the panty to "keep it in place on your bum all day long."
EBY Seamless Sheer High Cut Highwaisted
If you favor EBY's innovative seamless styles, but also prefer your panties to have a higher rise, you're in luck: They make a pair for you, too.
EBY White Cotton Brief
A classic pair of white, seamless, and stretchy briefs are a staple of every underwear drawer.
EBY Cadet Cheeky
"Who doesn't love to get a little cheeky once in a while?" asks EBY. And honestly? So true. "With a low-rise front and slim bum coverage, this style gives you just the right amount of sass," they write, specifying that the Cheeky "sits snug on the hips," with their "no-slip grip inner lining that keeps it in place all day long."
EBY Blue Iris Bralette
Looking for support without the discomfort that comes with underwire? The EBY Bralette is your answer. "Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish," says the brand, their "seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear."
Additional features:
- Soft, seamless fabric for comfort
- Supportive for everyday wear
- Removable pads
- No underwire
- Larger cup sizes provide extra support with wider straps and more coverage
EBY Thong Neutrals Pack
This three-pack of EBY's everyday thong in neutral shades is a top-drawer essential.
EBY Pink Lady Bralette
Soft, seamless, and versatile, this peachy bralette offers style and support in one. (And has all of the details you've read about on this list already.)
EBY Bralette Bundle Black Sheer And Nude
Save when you buy two of EBY's go-to everyday bralettes. "Experience the perfect combination of comfort and style with our high-quality bras," they write, adding that the seamless style is "designed to fit every body type."
EBY Ocean Depths Brief
"Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, modest rise brief with full coverage," EBY raves. The pair includes "seamless construction" and "zero panty line."
