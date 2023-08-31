EBY's Seamless Bralettes & Briefs Are What Your Intimates Drawer Has Been Missing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You owe it to yourself to update your intimates drawer. When was the last time you were excited to pick something out from it, even just for the day? That's what EBY wants you: To feel good in and about what you're wearing.
The woman-founded brand focuses on high-quality, comfortable, well-priced, and moisture-wicking undergarments that suit each unique body. First, Each pair of panties (Sorry! I know not everyone loves that word!) is crafted from soft, stretchable, and smoothing fabric lined in cotton. The result? Comfort, support, and no visible lines, even in your favorite mini. They're available in a range of colors, as well as sets of them.
People can be choosy about their undergarments, and for good reason — you're wearing them all day, every day — and that's another reason EBY offers so many choices. High-waisted, high-cut, low-cut, full-coverage, thong, boyshort; whatever you like to wear, they have it in an inclusive range of sizes.
This approach extends to their bras as well. I mean, no one likes underwire, right? But we all love the structure it offers. So EBY designed super-soft bralettes that offer support, plus reinforced details for larger sizes.
When you shop EBY, you're supporting a woman-founded brand that understands how important your undergarments are to you. What are you waiting for? There are 20 seamless intimates options under $50 right here on this list.
EBY White Seamless Tank
Per the brand, their seamless tank top was designed the same way as their underwear: With "smooth fabrication, [a] no slip grip, and a fitted but not constricting body." They say to think of it "like a light compression tank top," one that can be layered with anything and "holds you in all the right places."
EBY Poppy Red Thong
EBY calls this one "the comfiest thong on the block." They add that "this perfect piece contours your body with a flattering curve," and it's lined in cotton "for health and hygiene." Plus: "No riding, sliding, or bunching." Awooga.
EBY Black Comfort Shape Brief
If you're all set on thongs, or maybe they're not for you to begin with, this "form-sculpting dream" pair is probably the one you want. It includes a high waist and "oh-so-soft EBY Signature Seamless fabric" for comfort and shaping from one high-waisted pair.
EBY Blue Meadow Brief
Like a playful print? EBY's got you. Here's their "ultra-smooth, modest-rise brief with full coverage," as well as the classic cotton lining and no-slip grip that sets them apart.
EBY Caribbean Sea Mesh Bralette
As someone with a fuller bust and a picky sensibility, I know how challenging it can be to shop for a bralette online. So I'll let the brand take it from here!
The mesh bralette is "designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish." It includes "seamless construction" that "makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear." You can expect the additional features:
- Soft, seamless fabric for comfort
- Supportive for everyday wear
- Removable pads
- No underwiring
- Adjustable straps
- Mesh panels for breathability
- Larger cup sizes provide extra support with wider straps and more coverage.
EBY Heather Blue Cotton Boyshort
This everyday pair offers comfort, cotton lining, and support from a full-coverage (and still totally cute) silhouette.
EBY Must-Have Cotton Bikini Pack
If you like one, why not bundle them? I mean, it's just practical. Here, you'll get a set of "ultra-smooth, modest rise briefs with full coverage." One of the brand's bestsellers.
EBY Beveled Glass Highwaisted
EBY will flat-out tell you: This is their most popular style. Per the brand, it's likely because it's "the perfect high rise panty for extra support to smooth out any unevenness and accentuate your curves for a flawless silhouette." On top of that, "it provides ultimate comfort," as well as their signature "no-slip grip on the inside," to "keep it in place no matter how you move."
EBY Taupe Gray Bikini
This neutral bikini "offers full coverage support with a high cut leg opening," and EBY's no-slip grip on the inside of the panty to "keep it in place on your bum all day long."
EBY White Cotton Brief
A classic pair of white, seamless, and stretchy briefs are a staple of every underwear drawer.
EBY Peach Cotton Bralette
"Feel comfortable, cute, and secure in the EBY Invisible Cotton Bralette," writes the brand, adding that their "seamless cotton underwear collection is the industry's first of its kind."
EBY Cadet Cheeky
"Who doesn't love to get a little cheeky once in a while?" asks EBY. And honestly? So true. "With a low-rise front and slim bum coverage, this style gives you just the right amount of sass," they write, specifying that the Cheeky "sits snug on the hips," with their "no-slip grip inner lining that keeps it in place all day long."
EBY Blue Iris Bralette
Looking for support without the discomfort that comes with underwire? The EBY Bralette is your answer. "Designed to seamlessly fit all shapes and sizes with a smooth finish," says the brand, their "seamless construction makes this bralette comfortable and supportive for everyday wear."
Additional features:
EBY Ocean Depths High Cut Highwaisted
This refreshed version of their bestseller includes full coverage, a high-cut leg, and a high waist.
EBY Cactus Eco Silk Shorts
Crafted from 100% recycled and washable eco-silk, these shorts are the ideal lounge layer.
EBY Thong Neutrals Pack
This three-pack of EBY's everyday thong in neutral shades is a top-drawer essential.
EBY Pink Lady Bralette
Soft, seamless, and versatile, this peachy bralette offers style and support in one. (And has all of the details you've read about on this list already.)
EBY Bralette Bundle Black Sheer And Nude
Save when you buy two of EBY's go-to everyday bralettes. "Experience the perfect combination of comfort and style with our high-quality bras," they write, adding that the seamless style is "designed to fit every body type."
EBY Ocean Depths Brief
"Bring on some serious comfort with this ultra-smooth, modest rise brief with full coverage," EBY raves. The pair includes "seamless construction" and "zero panty line."
EBY Woodsmoke Seamless Tank
This is the same as the white seamless tank further on the list, but in an outfit-completing neutral. It layers under everything, and close to invisibly.
