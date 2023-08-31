EBY's Seamless Bralettes & Briefs Are What Your Intimates Drawer Has Been Missing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You owe it to yourself to update your intimates drawer. When was the last time you were excited to pick something out from it, even just for the day? That's what EBY wants you: To feel good in and about what you're wearing.

The woman-founded brand focuses on high-quality, comfortable, well-priced, and moisture-wicking undergarments that suit each unique body. First, Each pair of panties (Sorry! I know not everyone loves that word!) is crafted from soft, stretchable, and smoothing fabric lined in cotton. The result? Comfort, support, and no visible lines, even in your favorite mini. They're available in a range of colors, as well as sets of them.

People can be choosy about their undergarments, and for good reason — you're wearing them all day, every day — and that's another reason EBY offers so many choices. High-waisted, high-cut, low-cut, full-coverage, thong, boyshort; whatever you like to wear, they have it in an inclusive range of sizes.

This approach extends to their bras as well. I mean, no one likes underwire, right? But we all love the structure it offers. So EBY designed super-soft bralettes that offer support, plus reinforced details for larger sizes.

When you shop EBY, you're supporting a woman-founded brand that understands how important your undergarments are to you. What are you waiting for? There are 20 seamless intimates options under $50 right here on this list.