Meghan Markle Makes Royally Sweet Cameos In Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Heart of Invictus

Meghan Markle will not be in the spotlight this time around.
In fact, in her and Prince Harry's newest Netflix series Heart of Invictus, the Duchess of Sussex only makes a few brief cameos. After all, the docuseries follows six athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, the international sporting event Harry founded in 2014 for wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces.
Over the course of the five-part series, Meghan makes small appearances in four of the episodes, most notably in footage from the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games where she introduced her husband.
"I could not love and respect him more," the 42-year-old said of Harry during her remarks. "And I know that you all feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ten years of military service. He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."
In her other brief appearances, Meghan can be seen helping Harry prepare for speeches at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York as well as ahead of his opening speech at Games, which were held at The Hague in the Netherlands.
And though Meghan does not appear in much of the docuseries, the event itself have has an important part of the couple's relationship. In fact, their first public appearance together occurred at the 2017 Games, after dating for more than a year at the time.
Heart of Invictus is the latest offering from the nine-figure partnership between Netflix and the couple's Archewell Productions. It follows two docuseries that debuted last December, Live to Lead and Harry & Meghan, which delved into Meghan and Harry's complicated relationship history with Buckingham Palace and the royal family.
But after years of documentary series, the couple are soon turning their sights on scripted content as it was recently announced that the pair would be adapting Carley Fortune's best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.
"I never thought I'd be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I'm doing it from the cottage where it all began," Carley shared on Instagram August 7. "I'm thrilled to confirm that I'm teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. I can't imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible."
This project, which centers around a chance encounter and a second chance at love, marks the production company's first foray into romance as well as their first book adaption. However, as the couple revealed when establishing their deal with Netflix in 2020, they won't shy away from any genre.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time of their deal. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."