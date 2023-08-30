Meghan Markle Makes Royally Sweet Cameos In Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Heart of Invictus

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Part Ways With Spotify

Meghan Markle will not be in the spotlight this time around.

In fact, in her and Prince Harry's newest Netflix series Heart of Invictus, the Duchess of Sussex only makes a few brief cameos. After all, the docuseries follows six athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, the international sporting event Harry founded in 2014 for wounded active and veteran members of the armed forces.

Over the course of the five-part series, Meghan makes small appearances in four of the episodes, most notably in footage from the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games where she introduced her husband.

"I could not love and respect him more," the 42-year-old said of Harry during her remarks. "And I know that you all feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and ten years of military service. He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."