Kate Spade’s Labor Day 2023 Deals Are Here With 60% Off Bags, Shoes, Jewelry, and More

Don't miss one of the biggest sales of the year with 60% discounts on trending Kate Spade styles.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2023 2:10 PMTags
How many handbags would be too many? The limit does not exist, especially when there are jaw-dropping discounts. If you feel like accessories make the outfit, you're in luck because there are some major Kate Spade deals throughout Labor Day Weekend 2023.

You can get an EXTRA 40% off the Kate Spade sale section when you use the promo code LDAY40 at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save up to 60% on your purchase. If you are looking for another reason to shop, Standard Shipping is free in the Continental US. 

Treat yourself, you know you deserve it. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved styles from the sale.

The Best Kate Spade Labor Day Deals

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Nylon Medium Belt Bag

Goo hands-free with this bubblegum pink belt bag, which you can also rock as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

$228
$96
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Metallic Leather Jewelry Case

This jewelry case has earring and necklace holders to help you stay organized whether you're at home or traveling.

$118
$60
Kate Spade

Kate Spade My Love Pavé Heart Studs

At a touch of cuteness to your look with these pavé heart earrings.

$58
$28
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Colorblocked Double-zip Dome Crossbody

No need to worry about holding your handbag. This domed crossbody will make your life easier, efficient, and more stylish. It has 3 card slots, 2 zip pockets, and an interior slip pocket.

$228
$96
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel

Add a touch of polish to any ensemble with this this spacious satchel, which comes in three colors. It also comes with a detachable strap.

$400
$167
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Flap Crossbody

This knot crossbody hits the perfect balance of chic and cute. There are 5 colors to choose from.

$250
$104
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody

Barbiecore pink? Yes, please. Make a bright statement with this braided bag in pink or lime green. It comes with a long, detachable strap.

$350
$146
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam Icon KSNYL Small Backpack

Ditch your favorite handbag for a day and opt for this mini backpack instead. You get hands-free living and a ton of compliments from everyone you run into.

$278
$117
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Shade Quilted Mini Cloud Crossbody

How dreamy is this mini cloud crossbody? It will elevate any ensemble in an instant.

$260
$123
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Bow Embellished Zip Cardholder

Carry your essentials in this bow-adorned cardholder.

$98
$41
Kate Spade

Kate Spade True Love 3 Pack Boxed Crew Socks

Yes, a sock wardrobe is definitely a thing. Treat your feet with these adorable pairs.

$25
$13
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Rose Garden Glitter iPhone 13 Pro Case

Accessorize your phone with this floral Kate Spade case.

$40
$17
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leopard Airpods Case and Kate Spade Leopard Airpods Pro Case

Why use case that comes with your AirPods when you can use a leopard print one instead? This design is available for the AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

$40
$20
AirPods Case
$40
$20
AirPods Pro

Kate Spade Sea Star Studs

If you love the beach, these starfish earrings are the ideal addition to your accessories collection.

$58
$31
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Amour Pom Slide

Get the effortless feeling of slides and a chic look with this pom-adorned pair.

$158
$85
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties

Don't let the forecast rain on your parade. Instead of sacrificing your style during gloomy weather, get these heeled rain boots in red, navy blue, or silver glitter

$148
$70
Glitter
$148
$75
Red, Navy

When is Labor Day 2023?

This year Labor Day is on Monday, September 4, 2023. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial end to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales. 

When do Labor Day 2023 sales start?

The Labor Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.

What should I buy during Labor Day Weekend?

This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattressesindoor furniture, and outdoor furniture. If you're shopping for fashion, there are great deals at J.CrewGood AmericanKate Spade, and Coach Outlet.

Looking for more great accessories? These belt bags under $35 look much more expensive than they actually are

