Michael Oher Subpoenas Tuohys' Agents and The Blind Side Filmmakers in Legal Case

Watch : The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

Michael Oher is taking steps to move forward with his lawsuit against the Tuohy family.

Two weeks after the retired NFL star—whose story served as the basis of the 2009 film The Blind Side—filed a legal petition against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy over his conservatorship, his legal team has issued three subpoenas seeking information from the production company behind the movie, the family's talent agency, and his former school district.

According to two subpoenas obtained by E! News Aug. 29, issued to the Creative Artists Agency and Alcon Entertainment by a Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, Oher's attorneys are asking for "all documents and communications" concerning the football star, including contract information and payments related to the film, as well as books written by the couple or to their foundation.

The third subpoena, per documents obtained by the Associated Press, is asking for all of Oher's school records and any communications related to him that took place between the Memphis Shelby County school system and the Tuohys.