Michael Oher Subpoenas Tuohys' Agents and The Blind Side Filmmakers in Legal Case

Michael Oher is taking steps to move forward with his lawsuit against the Tuohy family.
Two weeks after the retired NFL star—whose story served as the basis of the 2009 film The Blind Side—filed a legal petition against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy over his conservatorship, his legal team has issued three subpoenas seeking information from the production company behind the movie, the family's talent agency, and his former school district.
According to two subpoenas obtained by E! News Aug. 29, issued to the Creative Artists Agency and Alcon Entertainment by a Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, Oher's attorneys are asking for "all documents and communications" concerning the football star, including contract information and payments related to the film, as well as books written by the couple or to their foundation.
The third subpoena, per documents obtained by the Associated Press, is asking for all of Oher's school records and any communications related to him that took place between the Memphis Shelby County school system and the Tuohys.
Earlier this month, the 37-year-old filed a 14-page legal petition, alleging that the Tuohys lied about adopting him after he turned 18 in 2004 and instead became his conservators, accusing them of earning millions by profiting off his life story in the process.
After filing his petition, the former Baltimore Ravens player spoke out about the "difficult situation," previously telling E! News in a statement that he "will let the lawsuit speak for itself."
The latest legal filings also comes just days after Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared how much the Tuohy family was paid for the Oscar-winning movie amid conflicting reports on their financial gain.
In a statement obtained by E! News Aug. 24, the pair, who were also producers of the film, said the family's contracts "did not include significant payouts in the event of the film's success," adding that "the notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false." The two also stated that their company paid about $767,000 to the talent agency representing the couple and Oher.
In response to the lawsuit filed by Oher, Marty Singer, a lawyer representing the couple, fired back at the accusations in a previous statement to E! News, alleging that the athlete was using it as a "shakedown effort" and that his claims about the family are "outlandish."
Meanwhile, the Tuohys have since shared their intent to end Oher's conservatorship after nearly two decades.
E! News has reached out to Alcon, CAA and the Tuohys for comment and has not heard back.