See Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Photos of Daughter True Thompson on First Day of Kindergarten

Now this first day of school photo is truly adorable.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson starting kindergarten with a series of sweet snapshots. Taking to Instagram Aug. 29, The Kardashians star posted pictures of the 5-year-old smiling in her uniform as she stood in front of a colorful balloon arch decked out with pencils as well as a sign—in the form of notebook paper, of course—that read "First Day of Kindergarten."

Khloe also took some precious mother-daughter photos in which True sat on her knee as the two grinned from ear to ear. And the Good American mogul couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.

"Kindergarten," she captioned the post. "For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok! Next it will be prom."

Last year, Khloe marked True's first day of pre-K with a similar balloon display. And just like this time around, the major milestone pulled at her heartstrings, with Khloe writing in part of an Instagram comment at the time, "I'm still crying that she's in school."