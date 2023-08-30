See Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Photos of Daughter True Thompson on First Day of Kindergarten

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, recently started kindergarten, and the Good American mogul marked the major milestone with a heartfelt post.

Watch: Khloe Kardashians Celebrates True's 5th Birthday at Disneyland

Now this first day of school photo is truly adorable.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson starting kindergarten with a series of sweet snapshots. Taking to Instagram Aug. 29, The Kardashians star posted pictures of the 5-year-old smiling in her uniform as she stood in front of a colorful balloon arch decked out with pencils as well as a sign—in the form of notebook paper, of course—that read "First Day of Kindergarten." 

Khloe also took some precious mother-daughter photos in which True sat on her knee as the two grinned from ear to ear. And the Good American mogul couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.

"Kindergarten," she captioned the post. "For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok! Next it will be prom." 

Last year, Khloe marked True's first day of pre-K with a similar balloon display. And just like this time around, the major milestone pulled at her heartstrings, with Khloe writing in part of an Instagram comment at the time, "I'm still crying that she's in school."

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Khloe shares True as well as 13-month-old son Tatum Thompson with her ex Tristan Thompson. And from first days of school and birthdays to vacations and fun times at home, the mom of two makes sure to capture all of life's big and small moments.

Of course, Khloe isn't the only one documenting these milestones. To see more stars' photos of their kids heading back to school, keep reading.

 

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl started kindergarten in August 2023. "For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok!" the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Next it will be prom."

Instagram/Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Daughters Honor & Haven

The Honest Company founder lamented at how quickly time has flown by when Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, headed back to shool to the 10th and seventh grade, respectively. 

"Where did the time go… (sigh)," Jessica—who shares her daughters and 5-year-okd son Hayes with husband Cash Warren—wrote on Instagram. "My baby girls first day of school! #momlifeisthebestlife #summerisofficiallyover #firstdayofschool."

Instagram/Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez's Kids Gia & Dominic

 

The Saved by the Bell alum sent daughter Gia, 13, and Dominic, 10, back to school in the middle of the week—and the start date left him scratching his head. "Evidently starting school on a Monday is too mainstream," joked Mario, who also shares 4-year-old son Santino with wife Courtney Lopez. "We bout that midweek life out here in Catholic school!"

Instagram/Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell's Kids Saigon & Powerful

"‘Twas the first day of school...for both my babies this time together!" Brittany—who shares son Golden "Saigon," 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Nick—wrote on Instagram. "And in good focused mom fashion I was too busy to worry about posting on time and all that hoopla. Yeah I said hoopla. just get it done mamas."

Instagram/SJessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker's Daughter Vivianne

The singer and the retired NFL player sent their oldest child off to school in August, with Jessie—who is also mom to son Forrest, 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and is currently pregnant with her fourth child—writing on Instagram. "My baby is growing up so fast. So proud of her."

Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Maddie & Ivey.

Britney Spears' nieces are all grown up! Jamie Lynn shared a sweet back-to-school photo of 15-year-old daughter Maddie (with ex Casey Aldridge) posing with 5-year-old daughter Ivey (with husband Jamie Watson).

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans' Kids Jace, Kaiser & Ensley

The Teen Mom 2 star posed for a sweet family photo with Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6, during their first day of school.

Instagram/Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart's Sons Mason, Braydon & Tucker

"And so it begins! The start of the 'lasts,'" wrote the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, who shares her three kids with husband Mark Wilkerson. "Mason's last First day of School. Brady's first day of high school and Tucker heading into 4th grade. A few tears might've been shed."

Instagram/@michaelstrahan
Michael Strahan's Daughter Sophia

The TV show host gushed over dropping off one of his twin daughters, Sophia, to college, writing in an Instagram post, "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

Instagram/@nataliabryant
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia kickstarted her first day of her junior year as a USC student.

Instagram
Hilary Duff's Daughters Banks & Mae

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma's daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, headed to preschool together.

Instagram/Lindsay Arnold
Lindsay Arnold's Daughter Sage

"First day of preschool" wrote the Dancing With the Stars pro, who shares Sage, 2, with husband Sam Cusick. "my mama heart is aching and also so happy at the same time! Our beautiful Sagey girl is growing up so fast and I'm just so proud of her. she walked right in to her class today and didn't even look back which broke my heart a little but also was so happy at how happy and excited she was for her big day! She ran to me and gave me the biggest hug when I picked her up after though and my heart was bursting."

Instagram/Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer's Kids Jolie and Jace

The "I Got the Boy" singer hilariously snapped photos of her 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 5-year-old son Jace's opposite reactions to back-to-school season. "Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," captioned Jana, who shares her kids with ex Mike Caussin. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Instagram / Gary Shirley
Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's ex Gary Shirley shared a photo of their 14-year-old daughter on her first day of school.

Instagram/Sean Lowe
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici's Sons Isaiah & Samuel

"First day of school for my boys!" captioned the Bachelor alum, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Mia with wiife Catherine Giudici. "Handsome and smart, their dad is the total package."

Instagram / Savannah Chrisley
Chloe "Coco" Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley, who gained custody of her niece and adopted sister, 10, after parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for tax fraud in November 2022, shared a pic of the child visiting her new school just before her first day of fifth grade.

Instagram/@nicoleariparker
Nicole Ari Parker &Boris Kodjoe's Daughter Sophie

The And Just Like That... star shared that her 18-year-old daughter Sophie officially marked her first day as a freshman at Howard University. "I am so so proud of you," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We miss you soooo much but we know you got this!! Get to class on time."

Instagram/@therealaliwentworth
Ali Wentworth & George Stephanopoulos's Daughter Harper

In an emotional Instagram post, the Nightcap actress revealed she and her husband George Stephanopoulos dropped their daughter Harper off to college, writing in part, "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined-please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Insatgram/Mia Talerico
Mia Talerico

The child star who played the titular toddler in Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie started high school on Aug. 21.

