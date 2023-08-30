Singer Ray Jacobs, Known as AUGUST 08, Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world has lost a rising star.

Ray Jacobs, who went by the stage name AUGUST 08, has died, according to his label Def Jam Recordings. He was 31.

"The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray 'August 08' Jacobs," Def Jam wrote in an Instagram post Aug. 29. "A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

No cause of death has been shared.

Artist collective 88Rising, Jacobs' former management prior to joining Def Jam Recordings, also confirmed his death on Instagram, writing, "It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08."

"RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words," 88Rising's Aug. 29 post read. "Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always."