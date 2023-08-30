Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction in Tell-All Interview

Buster Murdaugh is standing by his father.
Nearly six months after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and son, his only surviving child gave a tell-all interview about why he thinks the real killer is still out there.
Speaking with Fox Nation for its The Fall of the House of Murdaugh special airing Aug. 31, Buster said he does not "believe" that Alex killed his family members nor hired someone to gun down wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, at their South Carolina home in June 2021.
"I don't think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster said, per a clip published by People, adding that he is "absolutely" fearful for his life because he believes the killer is at large.
"I think that I've set myself up to be safe," he said, "but yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."
In March 2023, Buster attended Alex's explosive murder trial and testified on his behalf, saying his dad was "heartbroken" by the deaths.
In his new interview, Buster explained that he wanted to show "support of my father" by being in the courtroom.
"It's incredibly grueling," the 26-year-old told Fox Nation of attending the trial. "I mean every anxious, negative emotion is going through my mind at this point. I'm trying to take it in, I'm trying not to break down, trying to hold composure. It's an absolutely excruciatingly difficult experience."
However, he does not think the jury came to a "fair" conclusion.
"I was there for six weeks studying it, and I think it was a tilted table from the beginning," he said in another preview clip published by Fox News. "I think, unfortunately, a lot of the jurors felt that way prior to when they had to deliberate. It was predetermined in their minds, prior to when they ever heard any shred of evidence that was given in that room."
Specifically, Buster believes his dad would have a "crappy motive" for killing Maggie and Paul, who were shot multiple times near the dog kennels on the family's 1,800-acre estate, per NBC News.
When asked why the jurors would go against Alex—who had been an influential lawyer from a powerful family in Hampton County—Buster alleged the jurors were influenced by their "ability to read" materials on the case beforehand. (Netflix released its Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal series one month before the trial.)
"I think that people get overwhelmed, and I think that they believe everything that they read," he said, as seen on Fox News. "And I think they took advantage of a jury pool in a very small town, in a very small county."
Alex, now 65, initially gave an alibi to investigators that he was visiting his elderly parents on June 7, 2021, when the murders took place. He said he came home around 10 p.m. and discovered his wife and son dead, prompting him to call the police. However, investigators said Alex's voice was heard in a video taken on Paul's phone at 8:44 p.m., just five minutes before his and Maggie's cell phone activity stopped. Prosecutors said that's when the pair were killed.
After his July 2022 indictment for the double murder, Alex pled not guilty and said during his trial, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son any time." Read more bombshells from his testimony here.