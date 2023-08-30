Alex Murdaugh’s Son Buster Speaks Out on Dad’s Murder Conviction in Tell-All Interview

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

Buster Murdaugh is standing by his father.

Nearly six months after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and son, his only surviving child gave a tell-all interview about why he thinks the real killer is still out there.

Speaking with Fox Nation for its The Fall of the House of Murdaugh special airing Aug. 31, Buster said he does not "believe" that Alex killed his family members nor hired someone to gun down wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, at their South Carolina home in June 2021.

"I don't think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster said, per a clip published by People, adding that he is "absolutely" fearful for his life because he believes the killer is at large.

"I think that I've set myself up to be safe," he said, "but yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."