See Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Shave Brooklyn Beckham's Head

Look at her now: Selena Gomez's little sister is all grown up.

In fact, Gracie Teefey is now joining the "Single Soon" singer on her hangouts with friends, going so far as to giving Brooklyn Beckham a haircut when he and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham recently reunited with Selena.

As seen in a photo posted on Selena's Instagram Stories Aug. 29, her 10-year-old sibling—clad in an oversized Mean Girls t-shirt—held clippers to the photographer-turned-chef's head as she buzzed off his hair.

Selena, 31, captioned the sweet snapshot, "My. Babies."

Nicola also posted several snapshots of Brooklyn's new shaven look, as well as a picture of herself hugging Gracie as they two snacked on some fruit while hanging out in the kitchen. Tagging Selena's BFF Theresa Marie Mingus, the Bates Motel star wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "When @tmarie247 takes pics."

Selena has been close friends with Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola, 28, since crossing paths again at the Academy Museum Gala in September. 2022 As Nicola previously explained, she met the Disney Channel alum once "a few years ago," but they didn't become "super, super close" until that fateful event.