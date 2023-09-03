Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter Reveal How They Keep Their Romance on Base as Parents of 4

Watch : How Hannah and Derek Jeter Do "Date Night" with 4 Kids

For anyone who's been surprised by Derek Jeter's latest life chapter, let it be known the New York Yankees' no-nonsense shortstop had a soft 'n' gooey center all along.

"A lot of people may have thought I was emotionally stunted when I was playing," the 14-time MLB All-Star quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "That's not the case, I just hid it well. But I think having kids brings out the softer side of everyone, and I couldn't be happier."

Once Derek called it a career in 2014 after 20 seasons and five World Series rings, he wasted little time setting up a true home base with his wife of now seven years, Hannah Jeter. Fast-forward to this summer, when they piled four children into their Jeep Grand Wagoneer for a road trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame festivities in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the couple can measure—in memories and mileage—how far they've come as a team.