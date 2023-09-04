Bad Bunny, John Stamos and All the Stars Who Stripped Down in NSFW Photos This Summer

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares Steamy NSFW Nude Shower Selfie

Sun's out, buns out!

With temperatures soaring around the globe this summer, celebs everywhere had to shed a few layers to cool off. And whether they were taking a nude swim or sunbathing topless, these stars couldn't help but to snap some steamy shots to commemorate the occasion.

Take Bad Bunny, for example, who recently created an online heatwave when he dropped a nude mirror selfie while standing in what appeared to be an open-air shower. Though the Aug. 27 snap was dimly lit, making it hard to see everything he was showing, it nonetheless left followers thirsting for more.

"SOMEONE BRIGHTEN THIS PICC NEOWWW," one fan joked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, while another user quipped, "Oh he's definitely a bad bunny."

But stars weren't going nude this summer just to get pulses racing. In fact, some like Rumer Willis got naked in the name of empowerment and self-love.