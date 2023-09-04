Bad Bunny, John Stamos and All the Stars Who Stripped Down in NSFW Photos This Summer

From Bad Bunny taking a shower selfie to John Stamos celebrating his big 6-0 in his birthday suit, stars couldn't help but to strip down during the sizzling hot summer. See all the steamy photos.

Sun's out, buns out!

With temperatures soaring around the globe this summer, celebs everywhere had to shed a few layers to cool off. And whether they were taking a nude swim or sunbathing topless, these stars couldn't help but to snap some steamy shots to commemorate the occasion.

Take Bad Bunny, for example, who recently created an online heatwave when he dropped a nude mirror selfie while standing in what appeared to be an open-air shower. Though the Aug. 27 snap was dimly lit, making it hard to see everything he was showing, it nonetheless left followers thirsting for more.

"SOMEONE BRIGHTEN THIS PICC NEOWWW," one fan joked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, while another user quipped, "Oh he's definitely a bad bunny."

But stars weren't going nude this summer just to get pulses racing. In fact, some like Rumer Willis got naked in the name of empowerment and self-love.

Three months after giving birth to a baby girl named Louetta, the Empire alum shared a photo of her birthday suit on Aug. 14 and celebrated how "this body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday."

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David Livingston/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sézane

"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that's ok," continued Rumer, who is the oldest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. "More than ok it's kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

From John Stamos to Gwyneth Paltrow, keep reading to see all the stars who stripped down this summer.

Instagram / Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

The rapper shared an uncensored nude mirror selfie as part of a photo dump shared on his Instagram Stories in August 2023.

Instagram/Halle Berry
Halle Berry

After an Instagram user accused the Oscar winner of "posting nudes for attention," she clapped back with a comment reading: "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

lisarinna / Instagram
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum left little to the imagination in this nude selfie shared in July 2023. "Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," she wrote, referencing the beloved Schitt's Creek character. "Ok Moira." 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

Three months after giving birth to her first baby, the House Bunny actress shared a nude selfie to celebrate her "jiggly" postpartum body.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch," Rumer, who shares daughter Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, wrote on her Instagram in August 2023, "and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face."

She added, " I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do. In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou."

John Stamos / Caitlin McHugh Stamos / Instagram
John Stamos

The Full House alum marked his 60th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023 with a nude photo of himself taken by wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Instagram
Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez approved! The singer shared this steamy snapshot of her husband in a "Daddy Appreciation Post" on Father's Day. 

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa couldn't help but to thirst over the Riverdale actor when he tried to cool down from the summer heat in the pool.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

No bikini? No problem! The Goop founder sunbathed topless next to husband Brad Falchuk during their Italian getaway in June 2023.

Instagram/Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress was what she called "summer ready" in just her bikini bottoms, a wide-brimmed hat and a good poolside read.

Instagram/Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

No crying in the club here! The "Havana" singer was all-smiles during a nude swim while on vacation in her Puerto Rico.

Insatgram/Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

The supermodel stripped down for a relaxing dip in the hot tub by a lake.

Instagram
Pink

The "Just Like Fire" singer went au naturel during a trip into the woods in May 2023. "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," she wrote in the caption. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tried to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies."

Instagram/Jenny Mollen
Jenny Mollen

"My past is packed with fashion blunders and wardrobe malfunctions, most of which were my fault," the Angel actress wrote on Insatgram. "This scuba fin wasn't one of them. But believe me, there were some doozies."

Instagram/Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The couple that suns together, stays together! The Thor star showed off his buff beach bod while vacationing in Spain with his wife.

Instagram/Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress snapped a cheeky pic in her thong bikini while working on her tan.

instagram/Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley

Sun's out, buns out! The model soaked up some rays while lounging on a pool float.

Instagram/Sami Sheen
Sami Sheen

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards wasn't afraid to show some skin while vacationing in Hawaii.

Instagram
Eric Decker

Posing nude? Game on! The retired football player stripped down to promote wife Jessie James Decker's Just Eat cookbook.

Instagram/Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake

The former talk show host penned an empowering message about "complete self-acceptance and self love" alongside a nude photo in June 2023: "Hands down, these days are the best of my life."

She added, "54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here."

 

Insatgram/Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould

It looks like the Modern Family actor worked up quite the sweat while hiking in Colorado.

Instagram/Liam Payne
Liam Payne

Strip that down, indeed! The One Direction alum sent temperatures soaring with this poolside pic.

Instagram
Coco

The model turned up the heat in an itty-bitty thong bikini during Fourth of July celebrations.

Instagram/Rosalía
Rosalía

The "Malamente" singer kicked back in nothing but a pair of barely-there bottoms.

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova

Birthday suit alert! The supermodel went nude in celebration of her 58th birthday, writing on Instagram, "The hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

 

Instagram
Jared Leto

The Morbius star's abs were just too Gucci during this rock-climbing excursion.

