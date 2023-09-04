Bad Bunny, John Stamos and All the Stars Who Stripped Down in NSFW Photos This Summer

Sun's out, buns out!
With temperatures soaring around the globe this summer, celebs everywhere had to shed a few layers to cool off. And whether they were taking a nude swim or sunbathing topless, these stars couldn't help but to snap some steamy shots to commemorate the occasion.
Take Bad Bunny, for example, who recently created an online heatwave when he dropped a nude mirror selfie while standing in what appeared to be an open-air shower. Though the Aug. 27 snap was dimly lit, making it hard to see everything he was showing, it nonetheless left followers thirsting for more.
"SOMEONE BRIGHTEN THIS PICC NEOWWW," one fan joked on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, while another user quipped, "Oh he's definitely a bad bunny."
But stars weren't going nude this summer just to get pulses racing. In fact, some like Rumer Willis got naked in the name of empowerment and self-love.
Three months after giving birth to a baby girl named Louetta, the Empire alum shared a photo of her birthday suit on Aug. 14 and celebrated how "this body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday."
"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that's ok," continued Rumer, who is the oldest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. "More than ok it's kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."
From John Stamos to Gwyneth Paltrow, keep reading to see all the stars who stripped down this summer.