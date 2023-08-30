Meg Ryan Returns to Rom-Coms After 14 Years: Watch the First Look at What Happens Later

We'll still have what she's having.
Meg Ryan is making her long-awaited rom-com comeback with the upcoming film What Happens Later alongside David Duchovny, and fans finally got a first look at the 61-year-old reclaiming her throne when the trailer hit their inboxes Aug. 30.
In true rom-com fashion, the movie starts with the perfect meet-cute between exes Willa (Meg) and William (David), who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport—their first encounter since their breakup 20 plus years ago.
And when only their flights are indefinitely delayed Willa and William once again find themselves facing the same issues as when they dated decades prior. As the night goes on, the two rediscover that Willa is still independent with no ties holding her down, stating that kids just "wasn't in the cards" for her, while William is navigating how to maintain relationships with his ex-wife and daughter.
Of course, the "what ifs" start trickling in, sparking the age-old thought of what could have been between the former flames.
The trailer also includes nods to the loyal romance fans, like when William goes to plug in his phone and unplugs a movie poster that reads: "Rom Com coming this summer. Fall in love with love again."
And although it's been quite a bit since we've been sleepless in Seattle, What Happens Later officially marks 14 years since Meg's last rom-com in 2009, Serious Moonlight, also starring Kristen Bell and Timothy Hutton.
But despite her time away the You've Got Mail star—who also co-wrote and directed the upcoming movie—still knows how to tug at our heartstrings.
"Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together?" Meg teased to Entertainment Weekly Aug. 29. "For that reason, What Happens Later sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."
And perhaps the film's leading man was brought to Meg by the fate of the universe, as David's portrayal of her love interest was exactly what the When Harry Met Sally actress was looking for.
"My character, Willa, is a magical thinker and David's character, Bill, is a catastrophic thinker," Meg continued to the outlet. "These rom-coms really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility."
She added, "So, it's just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don't think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to. To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he's funny, and he's smart, and he's dear, and irresistible."
So, the countdown is on until What Happens Later hits theaters Oct. 13. And although the days of dial-up connections and chat rooms are long gone, keep scrolling to take a trip down romance lane with Meg's best rom-com roles...