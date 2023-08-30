Meg Ryan Returns to Rom-Coms After 14 Years: Watch the First Look at What Happens Later

Watch : See Meg Ryan Make a RARE Appearance at NYC Film Screening

We'll still have what she's having.

Meg Ryan is making her long-awaited rom-com comeback with the upcoming film What Happens Later alongside David Duchovny, and fans finally got a first look at the 61-year-old reclaiming her throne when the trailer hit their inboxes Aug. 30.

In true rom-com fashion, the movie starts with the perfect meet-cute between exes Willa (Meg) and William (David), who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport—their first encounter since their breakup 20 plus years ago.

And when only their flights are indefinitely delayed Willa and William once again find themselves facing the same issues as when they dated decades prior. As the night goes on, the two rediscover that Willa is still independent with no ties holding her down, stating that kids just "wasn't in the cards" for her, while William is navigating how to maintain relationships with his ex-wife and daughter.

Of course, the "what ifs" start trickling in, sparking the age-old thought of what could have been between the former flames.