Jared Leto’s Impressive Abs Reveal Is Too Gucci

Jared Leto is welcoming fans to his House of Abs.
The House of Gucci actor recently shared photos of his adventures in the outdoors, including a shirtless image of himself overlooking the scenery from a mountain.
In the snapshot, the 51-year-old bared his abs while clad in blue shorts and red-accented exercise shoes. His signature long hair was tied up in a bun as he wore a hat over his head.
As he captioned his Instagram carousel Aug. 29, "Got to spend some time in the great wide open."
In more photos, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman posed alongside gigantic trees and took a dip into a lake.
The pics received plenty of praise in the comments. "Jared please teach me how to stop aging at 30," one fan wrote, while another added, "These pics are jaw dropping."
As for how Jared remains fit at his age? The answer is simple.
"I put sleep first and make sure I am always well-rested," he told W Magazine in November 2022. A wellness product he can't live without? "It's water. Even when I'm not on a desert island, I drink tons of water during the day."
And when it comes to working out, Jared noted he prefers the great outdoors for exercise.
"I don't have a set routine, but I love to rock climb and prioritize it in my life," he told the outlet. "The best is when you can get outside and do it in nature. Yosemite National Park has the best climbing in the world, but when I want to be closer to home, I go to Red Rock in Nevada or bouldering in Joshua Tree."
What's more, Jared shared photos from his time in Mother Nature this summer ahead of the release of his band's new album, It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day, out Sept. 15. In fact, he marked the release of new song "Seasons" with more shirtless photos and rock-climbing action shots on Instagram Aug. 14.
"For me it's been the soundtrack to my summer and brings back so many amazing memories of this magical time," Jared said of his new track, out now. "Here are a few pics from my summer in the spirit of 'SEASONS.' We hope you love it and it brings back all your summer memories too."