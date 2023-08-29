Jared Leto’s Impressive Abs Reveal Is Too Gucci

Watch : Jared Leto Talks Morbius & New Music at Grammys 2022

Jared Leto is welcoming fans to his House of Abs.

The House of Gucci actor recently shared photos of his adventures in the outdoors, including a shirtless image of himself overlooking the scenery from a mountain.

In the snapshot, the 51-year-old bared his abs while clad in blue shorts and red-accented exercise shoes. His signature long hair was tied up in a bun as he wore a hat over his head.

As he captioned his Instagram carousel Aug. 29, "Got to spend some time in the great wide open."

In more photos, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman posed alongside gigantic trees and took a dip into a lake.

The pics received plenty of praise in the comments. "Jared please teach me how to stop aging at 30," one fan wrote, while another added, "These pics are jaw dropping."

As for how Jared remains fit at his age? The answer is simple.