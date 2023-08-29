Lupita Nyong’o Gives Marvelous Look Inside Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Talks ROMANCE RUMORS With Janelle Monae

Lupita Nyong'o is grateful for what the world has brought her way.

Hours after posting an emotional tribute to her late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his death, the Marvel actress took a moment to celebrate her boyfriend Selema Masekela, whose birthday falls on the same day.

"And THEN..." Lupita began her August 28 post, "the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life."

She continued, "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!"

Her tribute included a sweet video montage featuring photos of the couple and funny clips of Selema dancing while "Good Energy" by Yung Wylin' plays in the background.

For his part, TV host and designer shared the love, commenting on her post alongside smiling and heart emojis, "sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide."