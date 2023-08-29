Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper Pens Message to Late Baby Beau After Miscarriage

Jade Roper is mourning a tragic loss in her family.
Two weeks after opening up about her pregnancy loss, the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a heartbreaking note to her late son Beau.
"Beau, I carried your body for almost 5 months, your soul for a little less," Roper wrote on Instagram Aug. 29 alongside a photo of her in a hospital room, "but I carry you with me in my heart every where and for always."
The 36-year-old first shared her pregnancy loss with Beau on Aug. 14, noting that she was experiencing a missed miscarriage, which as she explained at the time, occurs when the fetus stops growing, but the mom's body hasn't released the pregnancy yet.
And in her Instagram note, Roper also shared that she had hoped that she wouldn't need to undergo the operation.
"I didn't want or expect it to go this way, but it is," the Bachelor Nation member expressed in her Aug. 29 post. "I so badly wanted to bury him under a beautiful tree in our yard, to see any glimpse of his tiny body, which is why I held out so long trying to trust my body."
Roper—who shares daughter Emerson, 5, as well as sons Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2, with husband Tanner Tolbert—hoped detailing her miscarriage would provide solace to others undergoing similar journeys.
"It is time to heal and get to the other side of this loss," she added. "I've been trying to protect my peace and respect my baby, so I've only been sharing bits and pieces here and there to hopefully maybe help someone else feel less alone going through this. I see you, I feel your pain, and I love you."
On her Instagram Story Aug. 29, Roper—who previously opened up in 2019 about a past miscarriage—shared a post-surgery update, alongside an image of herself wearing a hospital bracelet while recovering at home.
"Home. Resting," she said. "Heartbroken yet at peace."