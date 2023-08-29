Robert Downey Jr. Proves He Has Ironclad Bond With Wife Susan on 18th Anniversary

Watch : Robert Downey Jr. Talks His Failed "The Holiday" Audition

We love Robert Downey Jr.'s anniversary tribute 3000.

The Avengers star took a trip down memory lane to mark his 18th wedding anniversary with wife Susan Downey by sharing a sweet snap recreating one of their wedding photos.

In the first picture, from their special day in 2005, Robert lovingly resting his face against Susan's while she glances down and smiles, holding a bouquet of pink and white flowers.

As for the second snap from nearly two decades later? Well, the 58-year-old once again pressing his face against the producer's, this time holding a bouquet of sunflowers.

"18 years," the Iron Man star gushed beneath the Aug. 29 Instagram post, "love still in bloom!!"

Many friends flocked to the comment section to share their congratulations to the long-standing couple—who are parents to daughter Avri, 8, and son Exton, 11—with Jeremy Renner writing, "These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!!" while Sean Hayes added, "THE best. Scotty and I love you both as much as you love each other. Is that weird?"