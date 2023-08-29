Case Closed: Mariska Hargitay Proves True Love Exists With Peter Hermann Anniversary Tribute

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

In the criminal justice system, there are no people cuter than these two.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann recently celebrated their nineteenth anniversary, and the Law & Order star marked the occasion by reminiscing about their big day.

"19 years," she began her August 28 post. "Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life."

Mariska also shared a throwback photo of her and Peter from their wedding day. In the pic, the newlyweds are dancing, with Mariska's back to the camera while Peter smiles down at her.

The duo met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic criminal drama—Mariska, of course, stars as Olivia Benson while Peter has made several appearances as defense lawyer Trevor Langan over the years—eventually tying the knot in a 2004 ceremony in Santa Barbara, Ca. The couple are parents to three children—Mariska gave birth to son August, 16, in 2006, and the couple later adopted daughter Amaya, 12, and son Andrew, 11, within six months of each other in 2011.