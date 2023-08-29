Case Closed: Mariska Hargitay Proves True Love Exists With Peter Hermann Anniversary Tribute

In the criminal justice system, there are no people cuter than these two.
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann recently celebrated their nineteenth anniversary, and the Law & Order star marked the occasion by reminiscing about their big day.
"19 years," she began her August 28 post. "Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life."
Mariska also shared a throwback photo of her and Peter from their wedding day. In the pic, the newlyweds are dancing, with Mariska's back to the camera while Peter smiles down at her.
The duo met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic criminal drama—Mariska, of course, stars as Olivia Benson while Peter has made several appearances as defense lawyer Trevor Langan over the years—eventually tying the knot in a 2004 ceremony in Santa Barbara, Ca. The couple are parents to three children—Mariska gave birth to son August, 16, in 2006, and the couple later adopted daughter Amaya, 12, and son Andrew, 11, within six months of each other in 2011.
And the 59-year-old is no stranger to sharing a look at life at home with her husband, often sharing snaps of the two to her social media accounts.
Back in June, Mariska shared a series of selfies of her and Peter enjoying the Italian sun while on vacation in Capri, captioning a post at the time with a simple, "Amore."
Most recently, Mariska shared a selfie alongside the Younger actor on the picket lines in support of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.
"I'm breaking out my DVDs instead of streaming, in honor of the strike," she wrote on July 26 under an image of her and Peter holding a SAG-AFTRA sign. "Everyone deserves a fair wage. A liveable wage. I'm standing with you all."
And to relive all of the couple's cutest, lawful moments, in order, keep reading.