Case Closed: Mariska Hargitay Proves True Love Exists With Peter Hermann Anniversary Tribute

Mariska Hargitay shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband Peter Hermann on their nineteenth wedding anniversary.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Aug 29, 2023 8:57 PMTags
Mariska HargitayLaw And OrderCouplesAnniversariesCelebrities
Watch: Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

In the criminal justice system, there are no people cuter than these two. 

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann recently celebrated their nineteenth anniversary, and the Law & Order star marked the occasion by reminiscing about their big day.

"19 years," she began her August 28 post. "Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life."

Mariska also shared a throwback photo of her and Peter from their wedding day. In the pic, the newlyweds are dancing, with Mariska's back to the camera while Peter smiles down at her. 

The duo met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic criminal drama—Mariska, of course, stars as Olivia Benson while Peter has made several appearances as defense lawyer Trevor Langan over the years—eventually tying the knot in a 2004 ceremony in Santa Barbara, Ca. The couple are parents to three children—Mariska gave birth to son August, 16, in 2006, and the couple later adopted daughter Amaya, 12, and son Andrew, 11, within six months of each other in 2011.

photos
Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Hair Through the Years

And the 59-year-old is no stranger to sharing a look at life at home with her husband, often sharing snaps of the two to her social media accounts. 

Back in June, Mariska shared a series of selfies of her and Peter enjoying the Italian sun while on vacation in Capri, captioning a post at the time with a simple, "Amore."

Trending Stories

1

Royal Family Had This Meghan Markle Line Removed From Suits

2

Below Deck Down Under Loses 3rd Yachtie in Heartbreaking Firing

3

Donny Osmond Gets Last Laugh After Son's Time on Claim to Fame

Most recently, Mariska shared a selfie alongside the Younger actor on the picket lines in support of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

"I'm breaking out my DVDs instead of streaming, in honor of the strike," she wrote on July 26 under an image of her and Peter holding a SAG-AFTRA sign. "Everyone deserves a fair wage. A liveable wage. I'm standing with you all."

And to relive all of the couple's cutest, lawful moments, in order, keep reading. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation
Joyful Family

In 2016, the couple and their son, Augustenjoy a night at The Joyful Revolution Gala, an event held by Hargitay's charity Joyful Heart Foundation.

Instagram
Family Is All That Matters

"Everything," Hargitay simply captioned this lovely photo of her family embracing in a hug.

Instagram
Aloha!

In July 2017, Hargitay snapped this cute pic of her and Hermann enjoying the waves in Hawaii.

Instagram
Baggage

Turns out stars have the same problems as us at the airport!

"That feeling when your flight's delayed four hours, you board the plane, you get off the plane because of maintenance issues, you go to a new gate for a new plane, where you find out the new plane's not ready," captioned the procedural star in Aug. 2017.

We've all been there! Thankfully, she had a pretty great travel buddy by her side!

Instagram
Tourists

From the same trip to Italy, the two look cute as buttons wearing hats while exploring the city.

Instagram
In the Woods

Hargitay shared this sweet photo of her and her husband on his birthday in Aug. 2018, also shouting out to Debra Messing in her Instagram caption as she shares the same birthday.

Instagram
Avengers Assemble!

The dynamic duo dressed up as Black Widow and Captain America to celebrate Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
The Best Broadway +1

How fun! Hargitay and Hermann spent a date night attending the New York Spingsteen on Broadway concert in Dec. 2018 only to meet Bruce Spingsteen himself after the show!

Retreat

The philanthropic family shared with fans more about their charity back in Dec. 2018.

"We just wrapped an incredibly inspiring board retreat day with an incredibly inspiring board," Hargitay expressed on Instagram.

"Thank you for your great hearts and you're great brains and your deep dedication to bringing change."

Bae-cation

The cute couple soak up the sun in the Dominican Republic in Dec. 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Samsung
Date Night

The lovebirds attended the Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan and both looked like they were dressed to the nines.

Instagram
#NoFilter

The two cuties threw on an adorable deer filter on this photo the Law & Order actress shared in June 2018.

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours," she wrote, tagging that the two were soaking up the sun in Italy.

Best Team

After throwing the first pitch for the Mets in Sep. 2019, Hargitay took to her Instagram to snap a quick alongside her love.

Happy Birthday!

"How does he get #Younger every year???" Hargitay gushed on her Instagram when she celebrated her husband's most recent birthday this past August.

Instagram (therealmariskahargitay)
Forever Valentines

Mariska shared this sweet photo to celebrate another Valentine's Day with her love, captioning her 2023 post, "My Valentine #home"

Instagram (therealmariskahargitay)
Italian Vacation

The happy couple enjoyed fun in the Italian sun. Mariska captioned her June 2023 post, "Amore #summerlove #HappySummerSolstice #Capri #Faraglioni"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Royal Family Had This Meghan Markle Line Removed From Suits

2

Below Deck Down Under Loses 3rd Yachtie in Heartbreaking Firing

3

Donny Osmond Gets Last Laugh After Son's Time on Claim to Fame

4

Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation

5

Kathy Griffin's Lip Tattoo Result Is a Transformation You Need to See