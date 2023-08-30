Our Place Sale: Save Up to 26% On the Cult Fave Cookware Brand

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You know what's exhausting? Cooking. You know what's really exhausting? Cleaning. You know what almost never seems worth it? Shopping, prepping, cooking, and then spending the meal you made being anxious about having to do the dishes after.

Does this sound familiar? If it doesn't, well, congrats on having an in-home chef, or possibly being super-human. But for the rest of us, there's a brand to know about: Our Place. Their line of cookware, bakeware, and serveware may not be enormous, but it's all intentionally designed.

Each item is made with sustainably sourced, recycled, and/or handcrafted materials as often as possible. On top of that, the sets are designed to stack with themselves and anything else, which makes storing things in small places a breeze.

Most of Our Place's collections are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which means reheating and cleaning super easy, too. For any items that are hand wash recommended, they cook so quickly and thoroughly and clean so easily that it's barely an inconvenience. (I can speak from experience. I treated myself to the Perfect Pot last year, and absolutely adore it.)

Below, meet a few of Our Place's most popular items — and in case I forgot to mention, they're all on sale!