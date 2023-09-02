Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reveals Daughter Ali's Progress 9 Years After Muscular Dystrophy Diagnosis

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

For years, Leah Messer has had hope, grace and faith—both the title of her 2020 memoir crafted using her daughters' middle names and an intense trust that everything would turn out all right.

And now the Teen Mom star has the proof that she wasn't wrong to feel confident in her beliefs. Nearly 10 years after now-13-year-old daughter Aliannah was diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy, "Not only has she gotten stronger physically," Leah, also mom to Ali's twin sister Aleeah and 10-year-old Adalynn, told E! News in an exclusive interview, "she's also gotten stronger mentally."

The 31-year-old credits Ali's commitment to equine therapy for improvements like the news they received last year that her strength had improved and her weight and growth charts looked better than ever.

Horseback riding along with her sisters has "given her purpose," said Leah, who coparents Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and Addie with former spouse Jeremy Calvert. "And I love being a part of it with her."