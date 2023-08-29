Bachelorette's Josh Seiter Confirms He's Alive Despite Death Statement

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Tells All on Being "The Bachelorette"

Josh Seiter is very much alive, despite a social media statement claiming he'd died.

The former Bachelorette contestant—who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the ABC series in 2015—confirmed in a video message Aug. 29 that his Instagram account was hacked.

"As you can see, I am alive and well," the 36-year-old said after regaining access to the social media platform. "Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

"I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," he continued. "I just got back into my account. I'm going to do all that I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this. But again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in."

E! News has reached out to Meta for comment and has not yet heard back.