Bronny James' Coach Shares Update on His Possible Return to the Basketball Court After Hospitalization

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Released From Hospital

Bronny James' recovery is shaping up to be a slam dunk.

A month after LeBron James' 18-year-old son was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California, his coach Andy Enfield is speaking out about his recovery.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," the USC Trojans head coach told ESPN Aug. 28. "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

He added "Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."

Andy went on to praise Bronny's abilities on the court, sharing that there are no fouls when it comes to his game.

"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," he continued. "We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."