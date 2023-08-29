Bronny James' Coach Shares Update on His Possible Return to the Basketball Court After Hospitalization

Bronny James' recovery is shaping up to be a slam dunk.
A month after LeBron James' 18-year-old son was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California, his coach Andy Enfield is speaking out about his recovery.
"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," the USC Trojans head coach told ESPN Aug. 28. "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."
He added "Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return."
Andy went on to praise Bronny's abilities on the court, sharing that there are no fouls when it comes to his game.
"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest]," he continued. "We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win."
The update comes after the James family released a statement Aug. 25, stating that a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of the teen's cardiac arrest.
"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement added. "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."'
Back on July 24, the college freshman was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and released after three days.
At the time, a spokesperson for the family told E! News, "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update when there is more information."
Lebron later posted a heartfelt note on social media thanking fans for their support amid Bronny's hospitalization, noting how his recovery was going.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," the Los Angeles Lakers player wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) July 27. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."