Mother of Spanish Soccer President Goes on Hunger Strike Amid Controversy Over World Cup Kiss

The controversy over Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales continues.

More than a week after he came under fire for kissing Spanish soccer player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain secured its first World Cup victory on Aug. 20, leading to calls for his resignation, his mother has weighed in with her own show of support for her son.

Ángeles Béjar told Spanish state news agency EFE Aug. 29, per the Associated Press, that she will remain at a church in Motril, Spain, on a hunger strike "day and night" until what she described as the "inhumane hounding" of her son ends. She was reportedly joined by Rubiales' cousin Vanessa Ruiz, both of whom called upon Hermoso to "tell the truth" about the kiss.

In addition to previously claiming that the kiss was consensual, Rubiales shared a video statement on August 21 attributing the incident to "moment of elation, without any intention of bad faith."

But despite the 45-year-old's claims, Hermoso released her own statement on Aug. 25 in which she expressed that the kiss was not only not consensual, but that she's been receiving pressure to "make a statement that could justify" the soccer president's actions.