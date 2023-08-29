Why Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z for Influencing Her New Bold Fashion Era

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Consider Anne Hathaway influenced.

There's a reason the Devil Wears Prada actress has felt embolden to take more risks with her style in recent years.

"I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z," Anne told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 29. "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."

But Gen Z—the generation of people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s—isn't the 40-year-old's only influence.

"I feel like designers are having a lot of fun," she pointed out. "I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it's more available to me now than it ever was before."

From dressing like a femme fatale in a dominatrix-esque design or channeling her inner Barbie in a head-to-toe pink getup, it's clear Anne isn't afraid to experimental style.