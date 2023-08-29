Why Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z for Influencing Her New Bold Fashion Era

Anne Hathaway revealed the reason she's been inspired to push the boundaries with her fashion in recent years, sharing, "I'm really switched on by Gen Z."

Consider Anne Hathaway influenced.

There's a reason the Devil Wears Prada actress has felt embolden to take more risks with her style in recent years.

"I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z," Anne told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 29. "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."

But Gen Z—the generation of people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s—isn't the 40-year-old's only influence.

"I feel like designers are having a lot of fun," she pointed out. "I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it's more available to me now than it ever was before."

From dressing like a femme fatale in a dominatrix-esque design or channeling her inner Barbie in a head-to-toe pink getup, it's clear Anne isn't afraid to experimental style. 

And for a while, the Oscar winner admitted that she didn't realize she could be a fashion chameleon. In fact, she thought she had to stick to a uniform.

"I thought that I could only have one," she confessed. "I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realized I have so many styles. Once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, 'Nope, black turtleneck every day.'"

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Of course, there's a difference between wanting to step out of your comfort zone and actually taking the leap. That's why the Princess Diaries alum also credits her stylist Erin Walsh for giving her that push.

"She inspires me," Anne gushed to Vogue. "Her style has really rubbed off on me, and the way she wears things, whatever it is, she always wears it in the most effortless way possible."

Anne has felt that same kind of love and support from Erin as well.

"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" the stylist exclusively told E! News in May. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."

She added, "It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."

Now, let Anne influence your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to relive her best fashion moments over the years.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari
All That Glitters Is Gold

In Versace and wearing Bulgari jewelry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cat's Got Your Tongue

In Valentino.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Dominatrix Darling

In Valentino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Gala Maven

In Versace.

Gotham/GC Images
Working Girl Vibes

In a Christopher John Rogers coat and Valentino dress with a Victoria Beckham bag, Wolford tights and Isabel Marant knee-high boots.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC
Bedazzled Beauty

In Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Suit

In Elie Saab.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Barbiecore Babe

In Valentino.

Gotham/WireImage
Monocrhomatic Moment

In Michael Kors.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Out Of This World

In Ralph Lauren

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Love in Lace

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Sheeth

In Protagonist. 

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Dominatrix Doll

In Valentino.

Mathew Imaging/WireImage
Pop of Pink

In Solace London.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Show Us Your Feathers

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
White on White

In IRO blazer and Theory trousers.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images
Back It Up

In Calvin Klein.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crystal Clear

In Wes Gordon.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images
Dark Details

In Chanel Couture.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Picking Sides

In Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Slip & Sleek

In Richard Nicoll.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Webbed Beauty

In Christopher Kane.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Radiant Red

In Calvin Klein.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Metallic Intrigue

In Gucci halter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Chanel
Little Black Yes

In Chanel.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Blond Bombshell

In Givenchy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Column Goddess

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Punk Princess

In vintage Valentino Couture.

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Shine On

In Saint Laurent.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prada Perfection

in Prada.

photos
