Why Anne Hathaway Credits Gen Z for Influencing Her New Bold Fashion Era

Consider Anne Hathaway influenced.
There's a reason the Devil Wears Prada actress has felt embolden to take more risks with her style in recent years.
"I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z," Anne told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 29. "It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion."
But Gen Z—the generation of people born between the late 1990s and early 2000s—isn't the 40-year-old's only influence.
"I feel like designers are having a lot of fun," she pointed out. "I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it's more available to me now than it ever was before."
From dressing like a femme fatale in a dominatrix-esque design or channeling her inner Barbie in a head-to-toe pink getup, it's clear Anne isn't afraid to experimental style.
And for a while, the Oscar winner admitted that she didn't realize she could be a fashion chameleon. In fact, she thought she had to stick to a uniform.
"I thought that I could only have one," she confessed. "I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realized I have so many styles. Once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that's just me. It's different. Some people are like, 'Nope, black turtleneck every day.'"
Of course, there's a difference between wanting to step out of your comfort zone and actually taking the leap. That's why the Princess Diaries alum also credits her stylist Erin Walsh for giving her that push.
"She inspires me," Anne gushed to Vogue. "Her style has really rubbed off on me, and the way she wears things, whatever it is, she always wears it in the most effortless way possible."
Anne has felt that same kind of love and support from Erin as well.
"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" the stylist exclusively told E! News in May. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."
She added, "It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."
