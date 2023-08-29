Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Makes Rare Comments About His Famous Family Members

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Marries Dominic Purcell

Trace Cyrus is admitting that coming from a famous family isn't always a party in the U.S.A.

Miley Cyrus' older brother got candid about life in the spotlight during a Q&A on his Instagram Stories Aug. 28, sharing insight into what it's been like trying to cultivate his own career in Hollywood alongside his family, including dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and sisters Miley and Noah Cyrus.

"I love my family so much," he wrote in response to a question about how difficult it's been being part of a well-known family, "but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to," he continued. "But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me."