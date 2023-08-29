Dolly Parton Spills the Tea on Why She Turned Down Royal Invite From Kate Middleton

Watch : Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother"

Sometimes working 9 to 5 means turning down even the most special of invitations.

Dolly Parton revealed that her busy schedule prevented her from sharing a cup of tea from none other than Kate Middleton during a recent trip across the pond.

"This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate," the 77-year-old shared on Claudia Winkleman's BBC Radio show August 26. "And I felt so bad, I couldn't even—cause they had all the stuff set up. But I thought that was very sweet and nice of her to invite me to tea, and one of these days I'm gonna be able to get to do that."

And the "Jolene" singer couldn't help but quip that there was another reason for having to send her apologies.

"It would've been great," Dolly reflected, "But she wasn't going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no."

With a laugh, she quickly added, "I hope she hears it, though!"