Travis Barker Honors DJ AM on 14th Anniversary of His Death

Travis Barker is paying tribute to his late friend DJ AM.

The Blink-182 drummer honored the DJ on Aug. 28—the 14th anniversary of his death—by sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram Stories.

DJ AM, whose real name was Adam Goldstein, passed away in 2009 at the age of 36. A spokesperson for the New York medical examiner later confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the musician died of an accidental overdose.

Just the year before, DJ AM and Travis—who performed together as TRV$DJAM—had been the sole survivors of a plane crash that killed four people.

"I caught fire," Travis recalled during a 2015 Larry King Now interview. "I get very, very scared. I run. I grab Adam. He's passed out. I open the emergency exit. I jump into the jet fuel, so my whole body is engulfed in flames at this point. Adam sees me jump into the actual jets and become, like, fully on fire, and he jumps around and follows me. And he's literally on his phone calling our manager going, 'Our plane crashed. Travis is on fire.'"