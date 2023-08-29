Donny Osmond Gets the Last Laugh After Son's Claim to Fame Appearance

Watch : Donny Osmond Reveals Why He Loved Doing "Masked Singer"

This celebrity relation could only be guessed on the twelfth of never.

Donny Osmond recently celebrated his son Chris Osmond's journey on season two of ABC's Claim to Fame, which saw the 32-year-old make it to the finale—and ultimately land in third place—after several contestants were knocked out of the competition for incorrectly guessing his family member incorrectly. In fact the Donny & Marie star couldn't help but poke fun at his son's enigma status.

"For those of you who've been watching the ABC reality show, Claim to Fame," Donny captioned an August 28 post featuring the father-son duo, "I thought my son, Chris, did an amazing job! He made that show so interesting because no one could guess which celebrity he was related to."

Referencing just a few of the incorrect guesses, the 65-year-old added, "I'm proud of my son. Signed, Nicholas Cage. I mean, Elvis Presley. I mean, Jim Carrey. [...] I mean, Donny Osmond."

And with a whopping twelve wrong celeb relations throughout the season, others of which included Elton John, Paul McCartney, John Mayer and Little Richard, Donny's possible identities numbered many.