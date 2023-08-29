Mandy Moore Makes Rare Comment About Ex Andy Roddick 2 Decades After His U.S. Open Win

Watch : Mandy Moore Provides Update on Son's Rare Skin Condition

Mandy Moore is still cheering Andy Roddick on 20 years after his big win.

The This Is Us star shared a friendly comment in support of the former tennis player, whom she dated from 2003 to 2004, two decades after his U.S. Open win. The singer reposted a GQ article featuring the milestone shared by his wife Brooklyn Decker to her Instagram Stories.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's [led] since," Mandy—who is married to Taylor Goldsmith—wrote in an Aug. 28 post. "I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

But the praise didn't stop there as the Princess Diaries alum also gushed over the feature story underneath Brooklyn's initial Instagram post, writing, "I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!"