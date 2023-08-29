The Fate of The Idol Revealed Following Season One

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Sees The Weeknd As "Supportive Friend" Amid Filming The Idol

The curtain has closed for The Idol.

The series, which starred Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, will end following a polarizing season one, an HBO spokesperson confirmed to E! News on Aug. 28. The decision, the spokesperson said, took time.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," the statement read. "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

The cancellation comes two months after the season one finale aired in June. Ahead of the finale episode, HBO PR denied reports that a decision had been made on The Idol's second season.

"It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined," HBO PR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, June 15. "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."