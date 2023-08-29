Exclusive

Why Jessica Simpson Left Hollywood With Her Family and Moved to Nashville for the Summer

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jessica Simpson shared insight into her family's temporary relocation from Los Angeles to Nashville: "It's been a hilarious experience."

These days, Jessica Simpson's family life is less of a public affair.

After all, the pop star-turned-fashion designer has temporary relocated from paparazzi-filled Hollywood to the much quieter city of Nashville with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4. While Jessica isn't completely ready to part ways with the West Coast—renting a home in the Tennessee capital for the summer—she exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight that the change in scenery has been much welcomed.

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she revealed during a recent PetSafe event in Los Angeles to celebrate National Dog Day. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

In fact, being a renter has been "a hilarious experience," according to the 43-year-old. 

photos
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Steamiest Pics

"I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun," she shared. "I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead." 

 

Instagram/Jessica Simpson

And in addition to channeling her inner MacGyver, Jessica said being in Nashville has allowed her to return to her musical roots. 

"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," she admitted. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

The "Irresistible" singer continued, "I'm building my own platform. I'm doing it for the first time—the way I would—without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me."

Courtesy of Shutterstock/PetSafe

She added that she even has "Pinterest boards upon Pinterest boards" filled with ideas for music videos.

As Jessica noted of her comeback, "I've been planning this for the last 12 years."

For more with Jessica, tune into E! News tonight, Aug. 28.

Keep reading to see her sweetest sweet family moment.

Instagram
Valentine's Style

"Whole Lotta Love," Jessica wrote on Instagram as her daughter Birdie wore Claire's heart-shaped sunglasses on Valentine's Day. 

Instagram
Spring Break 2022!

The family of five enjoyed a fun-in-the-sun getaway—and shared the pics to prove it!—in April 2022.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter 2021

Jessica posted this selfie of herself with husband Eric Johnson and their children Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Birthday, Birdie

The family celebrates Birdie Mae's second birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Birdie is 2!

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson appear with Birdie Mae at her second birthday party.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

photos
View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album
