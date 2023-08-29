Why Jessica Simpson Left Hollywood With Her Family and Moved to Nashville for the Summer

These days, Jessica Simpson's family life is less of a public affair.
After all, the pop star-turned-fashion designer has temporary relocated from paparazzi-filled Hollywood to the much quieter city of Nashville with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4. While Jessica isn't completely ready to part ways with the West Coast—renting a home in the Tennessee capital for the summer—she exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight that the change in scenery has been much welcomed.
"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she revealed during a recent PetSafe event in Los Angeles to celebrate National Dog Day. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."
In fact, being a renter has been "a hilarious experience," according to the 43-year-old.
"I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun," she shared. "I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead."
And in addition to channeling her inner MacGyver, Jessica said being in Nashville has allowed her to return to her musical roots.
"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," she admitted. "But now, I know exactly what I want."
The "Irresistible" singer continued, "I'm building my own platform. I'm doing it for the first time—the way I would—without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me."
She added that she even has "Pinterest boards upon Pinterest boards" filled with ideas for music videos.
As Jessica noted of her comeback, "I've been planning this for the last 12 years."
