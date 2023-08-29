Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier Prove They Have a Sunday Kind of Love in Rare PDA Video

Watch : Cole Sprouse Reveals He Got Death Threats on Riverdale

Cole Sprouse showed off the best kind of puppy love with girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The Riverdale star gave a glimpse into his romance with the fashion model on Aug. 28, posting a video of the pair cuddled up in bed with their dog Bear. In the Instagram clip, set to Etta James' song "A Sunday Kind of Love," Ari and Cole share a sweet kiss as their dog joins in the lovefest.

"It's @ariloufournier day today," he wrote in honor of her 25th birthday, "just like every other day."

Ari—who has been dating the Disney Channel alum since 2021—re-posted the doggone adorable video with the caption "my happy place," adding an infinity sign.

It does indeed appear the couple prefer to stay close to home: They haven't had a red carpet date night since they attended a Ralph Lauren fashion show last October, and that may be by design. Cole, 31, previously noted to GQ that "privacy is a luxury" while living in the spotlight.