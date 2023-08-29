Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier Prove They Have a Sunday Kind of Love in Rare PDA Video

Cole Sprouse showed off the best kind of puppy love with girlfriend Ari Fournier.
The Riverdale star gave a glimpse into his romance with the fashion model on Aug. 28, posting a video of the pair cuddled up in bed with their dog Bear. In the Instagram clip, set to Etta James' song "A Sunday Kind of Love," Ari and Cole share a sweet kiss as their dog joins in the lovefest.
"It's @ariloufournier day today," he wrote in honor of her 25th birthday, "just like every other day."
Ari—who has been dating the Disney Channel alum since 2021—re-posted the doggone adorable video with the caption "my happy place," adding an infinity sign.
It does indeed appear the couple prefer to stay close to home: They haven't had a red carpet date night since they attended a Ralph Lauren fashion show last October, and that may be by design. Cole, 31, previously noted to GQ that "privacy is a luxury" while living in the spotlight.
Still, Ari has shared the occasional detail about their low-key romance. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," she wrote on Instagram last summer. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world."
And Cole isn't the only Sprouse brother happily in love. Twin Dylan Sprouse tied the knot with model Barbara Palvin in July after five years together.
The couple, who got engaged last September, hosted the wedding in her native Hungary and are currently planning their second trip down the aisle in California in the fall.
"We're excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit," Barbara told Vogue after their luxe nuptials, "before we start planning the American wedding."
She explained that the ceremony in Hungary was meant to be "intimate," adding, "But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."