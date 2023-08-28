Bachelorette Contestant Josh Seiter Dead at 36

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Bachelor Nation family has lost one of its own.

Josh Seiter, who competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the Bachelorette in 2015, has died, his family shared in statement posted to his verified Instagram account. He was 36.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the Aug. 28 statement read. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."

The family said that, for right now, they intend to keep Seiter's Instagram posts, which had detailed his yearslong struggles with mental health and depression.