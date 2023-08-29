Lady Gaga's White Eyeliner Look Is the Makeup Trick You Need for Those No Sleep Days

Lady Gaga added extra oomph to her makeup look by using white eyeliner in waterline, a trick that helps to brighten and widen your eyes.

Lady Gaga's beauty hack will give you a million reasons to copy her style.

The multihyphenate recently showed off an effortlessly chic look in an Aug. 25 Instagram, wearing a fitted beige sweater paired with a low ponytail that consisted of voluminous curls reminiscent of an old-Hollywood getup.

As for the House of Gucci star's makeup? She opted for a soft glam finish, rocking a vibrant peachy-pink lipstick, a coordinating blush and a thick, dagger-sharp wing. To add more emphasis to her eyes, she rimmed her waterline with a white eyeliner.

This doll-like effect not only creates the illusion that you got a good night's sleep, but brightens and widens your eyes. In fact, that's just one of the many reasons the "Applause" singer has used white eyeliner in her lower lash line over the years.

"Gaga and I have been using this trick for years for performances to open up the eyes to the audience from afar," Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno exclusively told E! News in March. "It's great when you want that doll eye look."

photos
Lady Gaga's Best Looks

For extra oomph, similar to the style the Haus Labs founder recently sported in her selfie, Sarah offered another trick of the trade.

"If you want to open up the eye even more," she suggested, "you can extend it past your eyeliner and then trace with black eyeliner to achieve an iconic Elizabeth Taylor look."

Lady Gaga / Instagram

And while Lady Gaga isn't afraid to push the boundaries, she recently explained how her beauty style is more than skin deep.

"It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young," the pop star exclusively told E! News earlier this month. "I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was."

By experimenting with makeup, the Oscar winner was able to find her voice.

"I realized that I had more of an ability to speak up for myself," she continued. "And it had more to do with how I felt and not how I looked. I always say that because I think everybody's makeup style is unique to them."

As she put it, "With Haus Labs, I want people to know this is not about trying to look like me. This is about looking like you."

Instagram

But if you need a little inspo to figure out your personal style, relive the pop star's fashion and beauty evolution.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The A Star Is Born actress continues to look like a true Hollywood star off-screen.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This Barbie wants to party! Gaga arrived to the Met Gala in not one - but four different outfits. This pink one is screams HOT. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga sparkled in a sequin Celine dress at the 2019 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Shallow" performer arrived to the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a high-neck Louis Vuitton dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The triple threat was a showstopper in a white Dior Haute Couture gown at 2019 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Poker Face" singer made her Calvin Klein dress her own by pairing it with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up boots at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

At the 2019 National Board of Review Gala, Lady Gaga stunned in a black Ralph Lauren black tuxedo gown.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner was a vision in a powder blue Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born, the Grammy winner stunned in a metallic silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The "Telephone" singer proved that she is not afraid to take a fashion risk when she wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen dress at the London premiere of A Star Is Born.

Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

The SAG Award winning actress made a statement in an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to speak the Elle's Women in Hollywood event in 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The engaged star stunned in a velvet frock at the Star Is Born press conference at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori portfolio via Getty Images

The Lady Gaga Enigma performer shined in a white midi dress which she paired with black heels at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The New York native wowed in a feathered Valentino Couture frock at the 2018 Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There was no doubt that the Mother Monster knows how to make an entrance when she arrived in a custom Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Grammys.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Applesauce" songwriter had a true rock star moment on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Before taking the stage at the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show, Lady Gaga stopped for photographers.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

The "Shallow" singer struck a pose in floor-length black gown at the 2016 British Fashion Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The fashionista rocked a futuristic look on the red carpet inspired by the 2016 Met Gala's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga dazzled in a strapless white Brandon Maxwell dress at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The MTV Video Music Awards winner struck a pose in a backless nude gown at the 2016 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The "Just Dance" performer showed off her artist side in a brightly colored ensemble at the 2016 Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The LGBTQ advocate looked like a true Hollywood starlet in a black off the shoulder gown at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga received lots of attention for her menswear-inspired look by Brandon Maxwell at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American Horror Story actress brought old Hollywood glamour to the 2015 Emmys in a black one-shouldered Brandon Maxwell stunner.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Red hot! The 32-year-old performer rocked the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sequined Tom Ford dress with a dramatic thigh-high split.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Star Is Born actress made a statement on the red carpet by pairing a beautiful Azzedine Alaia gown with red leather gloves at the 2015 Oscars.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Talk about a show stopper! Lady Gaga graced the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in a kimono-style dress adorned with feathers in honor of that year's exhibition, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The "Bad Romance" performer brought the drama in a cleavage-baring Brandon Maxwell frock before taking the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammys.

photos
View More Photos From Lady Gaga's Best Looks
