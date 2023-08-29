Lady Gaga's White Eyeliner Look Is the Makeup Trick You Need for Those No Sleep Days

Watch : Why Lady Gaga Has Been "So Private" Lately on Social Media

Lady Gaga's beauty hack will give you a million reasons to copy her style.

The multihyphenate recently showed off an effortlessly chic look in an Aug. 25 Instagram, wearing a fitted beige sweater paired with a low ponytail that consisted of voluminous curls reminiscent of an old-Hollywood getup.

As for the House of Gucci star's makeup? She opted for a soft glam finish, rocking a vibrant peachy-pink lipstick, a coordinating blush and a thick, dagger-sharp wing. To add more emphasis to her eyes, she rimmed her waterline with a white eyeliner.

This doll-like effect not only creates the illusion that you got a good night's sleep, but brightens and widens your eyes. In fact, that's just one of the many reasons the "Applause" singer has used white eyeliner in her lower lash line over the years.

"Gaga and I have been using this trick for years for performances to open up the eyes to the audience from afar," Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno exclusively told E! News in March. "It's great when you want that doll eye look."