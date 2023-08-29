Lady Gaga's White Eyeliner Look Is the Makeup Trick You Need for Those No Sleep Days

Lady Gaga's beauty hack will give you a million reasons to copy her style.
The multihyphenate recently showed off an effortlessly chic look in an Aug. 25 Instagram, wearing a fitted beige sweater paired with a low ponytail that consisted of voluminous curls reminiscent of an old-Hollywood getup.
As for the House of Gucci star's makeup? She opted for a soft glam finish, rocking a vibrant peachy-pink lipstick, a coordinating blush and a thick, dagger-sharp wing. To add more emphasis to her eyes, she rimmed her waterline with a white eyeliner.
This doll-like effect not only creates the illusion that you got a good night's sleep, but brightens and widens your eyes. In fact, that's just one of the many reasons the "Applause" singer has used white eyeliner in her lower lash line over the years.
"Gaga and I have been using this trick for years for performances to open up the eyes to the audience from afar," Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno exclusively told E! News in March. "It's great when you want that doll eye look."
For extra oomph, similar to the style the Haus Labs founder recently sported in her selfie, Sarah offered another trick of the trade.
"If you want to open up the eye even more," she suggested, "you can extend it past your eyeliner and then trace with black eyeliner to achieve an iconic Elizabeth Taylor look."
And while Lady Gaga isn't afraid to push the boundaries, she recently explained how her beauty style is more than skin deep.
"It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young," the pop star exclusively told E! News earlier this month. "I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was."
By experimenting with makeup, the Oscar winner was able to find her voice.
"I realized that I had more of an ability to speak up for myself," she continued. "And it had more to do with how I felt and not how I looked. I always say that because I think everybody's makeup style is unique to them."
As she put it, "With Haus Labs, I want people to know this is not about trying to look like me. This is about looking like you."
But if you need a little inspo to figure out your personal style, relive the pop star's fashion and beauty evolution.