Influencer Brianna Chickenfry Responds to Criticism of Zach Bryan Romance

These days, Brianna Chickenfry is headed South to see Zach Bryan.

Two months into their romance, the influencer, born Brianna LaPaglia, is now sharing how she feels about the haters who have tried to tear apart her relationship with the country singer.

"It's fun. I'm like eating it up," Brianna told People in an interview published Aug. 28, adding that "it was kind of crazy at first" to see people weigh in about the pair begin dating so soon after their respective breakups.

As for a lesson she's learned since going public in her relationship? As the 24-year-old put it, "Now, I realize you can't buy into love—or hate—on the internet. You just kinda gotta be yourself and see where it takes ya."

And when it came to sharing the news with the world, Brianna wanted to do so on her own terms.

"I wanted to keep it quiet as long as I could," she continued, "but everyone on the internet is FBI agents, so they figured everything out and I was like, 'I need to get ahead of it, I need to say what's right, what's real and what's true,' so I did it on my podcast."