Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares RARE Glimpse of Her Kids at Disneyland

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to show off her new look.

The 9-1-1 actress made her Instagram followers do a double take as she recently debuted a dramatic hair transformation. After rocking blonde tresses for a hot minute, Jennifer unveiled a bold red wine color and a blunt bob haircut with long curtain bangs.

As for what inspired her drastic 'do? The '90s scream queen, who is known for being obsessed with the autumn season, simply said goodbye to summer a little earlier than usual.

She cheekily captioned her Aug. 25 Instagram, "Ready for Fall."

The 44-year-old also shared a before and after photo of her epic makeover, in which she previously sported chest-length locks in a blonde color with light brown lowlights mixed in. And from the looks of her Instagram feed, her golden hue was also fairly new since she has her naturally brunette shade in most of her pictures.

Additionally, Jennifer's hairstylist Nikki Lee posted a behind-the-scenes video of the star's transformation, writing on Instagram, "Was time to spice things up."

The Ghost Whisper actress' new look was an instant hit, with Full House alum Jodie Sweetin commenting, "Gorgeous!! @jenniferlovehewitt this cut and color look stunning!!"

Amanda Kloots added, "LOVE IT!!!!!!"