Race Car Driver Daniel Ricciardo Shares Hospital Update After Dutch Grand Prix Crash

Watch : Why Keanu Reeves HAD to Tell Formula 1 Champ Jenson Button's Story

Daniel Ricciardo is on a speedy road to recovery.

The Formula One driver shared an update from the hospital after breaking a bone in his hand Aug. 25 in a crash during a practice run at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning," he captioned the Aug. 27 post. "Got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool."

The 34-year-old continued, alongside a smiling emoji, "Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

And indeed, Daniel's comments were filled with well wishes from other athletes and fans alike. Pro snowboarder Scotty James wrote, "Heal up quick brother x," while fellow Formula One driver Pierre Gasly added, "Be strong my man!! Looking forward to see you back!!"

Daniel's fans even extend into the musical world, with Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons writing, "Makes total sense because you f--king love a come back (within a come back) draaaaaama hope you heal quicksharp flashman."